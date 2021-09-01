Made in Heaven 2: Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shibani Dandekar to feature as brides

Amazon Prime Video’s Made in Heaven left the audience in awe with its massive wedding setups that were accompanied by its empathetic portrayal of dysfunctional relationships and it looks like the makers are planning to make the second season even bigger. Like the show’s first season, this time too, every episode will feature a new wedding and the actors that are set to play the brides include Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari and Shibani Dandekar.

Made in Heaven debuted in 2019 on the OTT platform and was led by Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala. The show also starred Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Set in Delhi, the series created a beautiful balance between episodic storytelling and a larger story arc as it also followed the protagonists’ personal lives.

The first season, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, featured Shweta Tripathi, Amrita Puri, Rasika Dugal, Neena Gupta, Deepti Naval, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Vikrant Massey, Vinay Pathak in guest appearances.

The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik shared in her review of the first season, “Made in Heaven unravels through friends Karan (Arjun Mathur) and Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala), a closet gay and a trophy wife respectively, who form a wedding planning company. As their company finds its feet and they stumble from one quirky client to the other, we are exposed to the many dark sides of human nature. It is certain to make you question the adage ‘marriages are made in heaven’ — because humans here on earth really mess it up.”