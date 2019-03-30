Maanvi Gagroo: Never been insecure about screen time

After doing noteworthy roles in Four More Shots Please and 377 Ab Normal, Maanvi Gagroo is gearing up for her next web show, Tripling 2. The TVF production has the actor reprising her role of Chanchal in its season two, along with co-actors Sumeet Vyaas (Chandan) and Amol Parashar (Chitvan). Tripling 2 begins streaming on TVF Play and SonyLIV from April 5

Advertising

Maanvi plays the female lead in the show that revolves around three siblings who embark on a road trip. While the journey led to some revelations and self-discovery in its debut season (2016), the trailer of Tripling 2 hints that there will be a lot more love, friction and humour.

In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Maanvi Gagroo got candid about returning to the Tripling sets.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. The production value of Tripling 2 has gone up. How was it working on a bigger scale this time?

Advertising

For TVF as a platform, Tripling Season 1 was much bigger because they were trying a lot of new things. It was the first time they had outsourced the project. So, in terms of the production scale, season 2 is not that much bigger or different from season 1. But yeah, the effort is always to grow two level up to make something bigger and better than the previous one. And I guess they have managed that, if that’s the impression you are getting.

Q. What has changed in the second season in terms of storyline, journey and camaraderie?

The writers have tried to keep the same balance between the fun elements and emotional things. The themes are pretty much the same – the themes of family bonding, and journey vs destination – those kinds of themes are the same. Other than that, it’s a different trip all together. There is a different reason why they go on a trip. What happens, the kind of things and obstacles or incidents that happen on the way are different. So, it’s a mix of both I think. In fact, I would like to believe that it’s more fun and more emotional stuff.

Q. You have always called Tripling and TVF your home. Was it any different this time?

Doing Tripling is definitely coming back to your family. I do feel that every time I work with TVF, especially Tripling. Also, specially when you are travelling together, there is another level of bonding that happens because even after pack-up you are hanging out. You are taking road trips together even in real life, apart from just onscreen. So, the bonding was much better. All three of us felt this very strong feeling of coming home and doing this again. And not just us, but even Sameer (Saxena, director) and everyone else involved, the whole team. We just had a lot of fun off-screen and even on-screen while we were shooting. There was so much more synergy among all of us. We would know who is thinking what, and you are also better accustomed to each other’s acting styles. There was a lot of fluidity in that way and we had a great time.

Q. How easy or difficult is it being the girl in the gang?

I don’t think I have ever seen it like am I the only girl or how many other girls or boys there are? I actually enjoy people and like them if they are fun. It’s as simple as that! I had a great time again.

Q. With new actors like Gajraj Rao, Kubbra Sait and Shweta Tripathi added to the cast of Tripling 2, was there any insecurity?

No actually! Maybe because I am the lead and I am assured of a certain amount of screen time. I genuinely think otherwise. I don’t think I have ever been insecure about screen time. I think most actors know the script and the part they are playing. You are saying yes to it knowing all of that. So, I don’t think you feel insecure. I might get insecure otherwise in my real life, but in terms of work, I am very rarely insecure. Also, every time I am doing a project, I know why I am doing it. I am very clear in my head regarding that, and there is very little that can make me feel otherwise.