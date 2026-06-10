‘I keep telling Amazon to make spinoff on Siddhi like Marvelous Mrs Maisel’: Maanvi Gagroo

After a run of over six years, Amazon Prime Video’s popular International Emmy Award-nominated show Four More Shots Please! finally wrapped up with the fourth season. Maanvi Gagroo, who played the budding stand-up comedian Siddhi Patel in the series, feels she’s not exactly done with the beloved character, and has even pitched to the streaming platform an idea for a spin-off.

“I keep joking with the Amazon people that we should have a spin-off of Siddhi, and do a Marvellous Mrs. Maisel kind of a thing. I don’t think they like that idea too much because nothing’s happened on that front,” Maanvi says, laughing, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, starring Rachel Brosnahan in the titular role of a rising stand-up comic in New York City of 1958, also ran for six years from 2017 till 2023, and five seasons. It even fetched a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Four More Shots Please! wasn’t the first long-running show Maanvi Gagroo has been a key part of. She’s also starred in Pitchers and Tripling, both produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), which also ran successfully for multiple seasons over six years each. Now that another one of those shows has ended, Maanvi does feel the absence of a safety net. “Ab cheque kahan se aaega,” she says, cracking up.

But she does admit that the end of Four More Shots Please! does put her in search of a new such character in a new home. “It’s a mix of both. There’s this feeling of, ‘Oh no! We won’t be shooting this anymore!’ But it also gets boring playing the same character over and over. So, you look for other avenues to explore,” she adds.

Being on an all-women set

Four More Shots Please! was also a first for Maanvi Gagroo, and probably for Indian entertainment, where most of the cast and crew members were women, right from creator Rangita Pritish Nandy, directors Anu Menon, Nupur Asthana, Joyeeta Patpatia, Arunima Sharma to cinematographer Neha Parti Matiyani to her co-stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, and Bani J.

“It was a very different experience, especially season 1 when we started. It was also very liberating to see so many women. Otherwise, a set is a workspace, so you’re very careful about cracking jokes. So, on that side, we were suddenly free,” says Maanvi. But she’s quick to point out that there were men on set too, though not in majority as has been the norm all these years.

“So, we had to curtail ourselves. There were times when we were like, ‘We’re so sorry, guys,'” says Maanvi, with a chuckle. “But I’ve fortunately been very lucky that I’ve worked with very sensitive directors. While they’re male, they have a sense of empathy, which really helps. That’s what you want eventually,” she adds.

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A surprise that fans of Four More Shots Please! got right after season 4 ended was when Kirti Kulhari shared loved-up pictures of herself with co-star Rajeev Siddhartha, who plays Mihir, Siddhi’s husband on the show. “I found out pretty much when it happened,” reveals an amused Maanvi. “What’s funny about the incident is when they told me, I thought they’re pulling a prank. I said, ‘Ha-ha! Do I look stupid?’ till they had to convince me. But it was really fun. Even now, when the three of us meet, I keep teasing Rajeev, ‘Oh, your reel and real are here. What are you going to do?’ Random stupid jokes,” adds the actor.