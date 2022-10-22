Maanvi Gagroo recalls how she was ignored for lead roles because of her body: ‘They could not cast me as a fat girl too’

Actor Maanvi Gagroo shared that she never slotted her body type in a particular box until she joined the entertainment industry. The Four More Shots Please actor recently revealed that it was after she met casting directors that she started feeling ‘fat’.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Maanvi recalled that before joining the industry, she “never felt too fat”. It was the casting directors and agents who told her that and could not fit her into any category. “They did not know what category to fit me in, they did not want to cast me as the lead because I am fat but they could not cast me as a fat girl too, because I was not too fat. Then I felt like ‘Oh, I am fat and I should lose weight’. To tell you the truth, I am yet to accept myself and believe I am perfect as is,” she said.

The actor has also been part of the entertainment world with shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Tripling and Pitchers. Maanvi said that even after doing a considerable number of films and shows, she often has to remind herself “that I am fine the way I am.” She said, “The problem is, I must be okay with the fact. It is fine, even if I look fat.”

The actor was recently seen in the third season of Four More Shots Please!. She will soon be seen in the third season of Tripling.