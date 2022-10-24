scorecardresearch
Maanvi Gagroo: People started taking me seriously after Four More Shots Please

Maanvi Gagroo says that now she is getting "interesting" offers and is happy to have the privilege of "pick and choose".

Maanvi GagrooMaanvi Gagroo is currently seen in Four More Shots Please 3 and Tripling 3. (Photo: Instagram/maanvigagroo)

Actor Maanvi Gagroo says her hit web series Four More Shots Please! helped her shed her girl-next-door image. The 37-year-old actor, known for her work on series TVF Pitchers, TVF Tripling, as well as movies Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, believes Amazon Original Four More Shots Please! has pushed her career in a positive direction.

“Till ‘Four More Shots…!’ happened I was getting roles that were girl-next-door. So, in terms of presenting myself in a glamorous and fashionable way, this show is something I had never done before. Suddenly people started taking me seriously and it also helped me gain the currency of social media following, which is very important in today’s time and age,” the actor told PTI.

Maanvi Gagroo said now she is getting “interesting” offers and is happy to have the privilege of “pick and choose”.

“The kind of offers I am getting now are interesting… Thankfully, I am in a place where I can pick and choose. I would consider this as a privilege because a lot of actors don’t have that. I myself didn’t have it till a few years ago. I wish this good fortune continues.”

Four More Shots Please!, produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, is a celebration of “female friendship, love, being unapologetically yourself and accepting yourself wholly”.

Also starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Bani J, the third season is directed by well-known ad filmmaker Joyeeta Patpatia. Gagroo is happy that the show enjoys a loyal fan base.

“It is about friendship, it is about female friendship and how empowering that can be or should be. It is about their personal journey and we are sure it resonates with some people and that there are different takeaways for different people,” the actor added.

In season three, Gagroo said, the four lead characters will be seen grappling with grief in their own different ways. “Season three has been a transformative experience,” she said.

Along with Four More Shots Please!, the third season of Maanvi Gagroo’s popular show Trippling has also released. The actor said she is excited that audience would get to see her in two different characters.

“I am excited that people will get to see me in two different characters as the world of both the shows are different. I hope the audience loves them equally,” she said.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 12:20:02 pm
