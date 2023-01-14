Maanvi Gagroo flashes her brightest smile as she announces engagement, Gajraj Rao asks, ‘Kaun hai jo sapno mein..’

Actor Maanvi Gagroo, who has predominantly worked in web shows, recently announced her engagement. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, which probably her friends and Four More Shots actors, Sayani Gupta and Bani J were already aware of.

Maanvi shared a picture of herself while showing off her ring. She is beaming in the photo and shared in the caption, “So this happened 💍 #Engaged ❤️.” As the actor shared the photo, many of her friends and fans congratulated her. Actor Bani J commented saying, “OH HELLLLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO (we’ve known for a while.. but ya know had to wait for this post😂).”

Sriti Jha, who is a close friend of Maanvi’s, commented on the photo, “Oh my god!!!🔥 I am shocked!” Sriti’s comment got a reply from Maanvi’s other friend Sayani Gupta. She wrote, “@itisriti 😂😂😂😂😂 best actor award goes to.. 🙌😂❤️.”

Actor Gajraj Rao, who has shared the screen with Maanvi in Tripling season two, asked her about the person she is engaged to. He wrote the lyrics of a Hindi song in the comments section, ““कौन है जो सपनों में आया … कौन है जो दिल में समाया ?” Many other fans of the actor also asked her to reveal some more details about her relationship.

Sayani Gupta, who is Maanvi’s co-star on Four More Shots Please, wrote, “Chalo! Cats out of the bag 😄🥰❤️ love you & jijaji too 🙌.” Other co-stars of Maanvi, including Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Prateik Babbar, Kubbra Sait, Jitendra Kumar and Vipul Goyal also congratulated her on the big news.

Maanvi Gagroo has starred in a few supporting roles in Bollywood films like PK, No One Killed Jessica, and Kill Dill among a few more. However, she gained prominence for her role in TVF Pitchers followed by Tripling. Her other successful web shows include Four More Shots Please and Made In Heaven.