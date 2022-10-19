scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Maanvi Gagroo claims she’s the ‘female SRK of OTT’. Here’s why

With Tripling 3 and Four More Shots Please 3 set to release on the same day, Maanvi Gagroo says she will be competing with herself this Diwali.

maanvi gagroo, four more shots please, triplingMaanvi Gagroo's Tripling 3 and Four More Shots Please 3 are set to release on October 21. (Photo: Maanvi/Instagram)

Remember the time when you would be confused about which film to watch on Diwali? However, with Shah Rukh Khan ruling over cinemas, it was always an easy pick. But what if there were two SRK movies releasing on the same day? It would have left you scratching your head, wouldn’t it? Well, Maanvi Gagroo fans are all set to feel the same emotion as the actor has two big releases lined up this week. New seasons of Tripling and Four More Shots Please will drop on October 21, kicking off the Diwali week.

Excited about her releases, Maanvi said she has been joking with her team that it’s going to be Maanvi vs Maanvi on OTT this Diwali. “Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s films would come on Diwali, Aamir Khan’s on Christmas and Salman Khan’s on Eid. Going by this, I feel like I am the female SRK of OTT,” she told indianexpress.com, before breaking into a loud laugh.

Watch |Tripling Season 3 trailer: Sharma siblings are back together, but with messier relationships

Talking about Tripling Season 3, Maanvi Gagroo said that the show helped her strengthen her position as an actor. Calling TVF Pitchers as the gamechanger for her, she said, “Tripling just pushed my career even further. It kind of cemented it. I know it’s too soon to say it but it seemed like a second innings to me. I had stopped auditioning prior to Pitchers as everyone was giving me the same bubbly characters ala Geet from Jab We Met. I thought ab bas hogaya, until these two shows came by.”

She also spoke about playing Chanchal again after a gap of two years. Calling it daunting, Maanvi shared that she was panicking a little before they went on floors. “I felt I had lost her voice and don’t remember her,” she said, adding that when they started reading and getting into calls, everything fell into place. “It all eventually comes back. It’s like coming home. I also have a little trick that I follow. I use the same perfume for the successive season, as it instantly takes you back to the same space.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...
Also Read |Maanvi Gagroo: Along with substantial roles, I also want to do the song and dance routine in Bollywood films

On a final note, Maanvi Gagroo spoke about the experience of working with the boys in Tripling and the girl gang in Four More Shots Please. “It’s so different and I realise it more as we start promotions. I was told we will start today in time as these boys (Sumeet and Amol) won’t take too long to get ready. On the other hand, 4MSP promotions are a lot about looks, photos, makeup and hair. However, I must add that I enjoy both experiences equally,” Maanvi concluded.

Tripling 3 will stream on ZEE5 and Four More Shots Please 3 will release on Amazon Prime Video.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 02:43:11 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: CM Bommai to discuss Shivamogga forest land issue with Union government

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement