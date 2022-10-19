Maanvi Gagroo claims she’s the ‘female SRK of OTT’. Here’s why

Remember the time when you would be confused about which film to watch on Diwali? However, with Shah Rukh Khan ruling over cinemas, it was always an easy pick. But what if there were two SRK movies releasing on the same day? It would have left you scratching your head, wouldn’t it? Well, Maanvi Gagroo fans are all set to feel the same emotion as the actor has two big releases lined up this week. New seasons of Tripling and Four More Shots Please will drop on October 21, kicking off the Diwali week.

Excited about her releases, Maanvi said she has been joking with her team that it’s going to be Maanvi vs Maanvi on OTT this Diwali. “Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s films would come on Diwali, Aamir Khan’s on Christmas and Salman Khan’s on Eid. Going by this, I feel like I am the female SRK of OTT,” she told indianexpress.com, before breaking into a loud laugh.

Talking about Tripling Season 3, Maanvi Gagroo said that the show helped her strengthen her position as an actor. Calling TVF Pitchers as the gamechanger for her, she said, “Tripling just pushed my career even further. It kind of cemented it. I know it’s too soon to say it but it seemed like a second innings to me. I had stopped auditioning prior to Pitchers as everyone was giving me the same bubbly characters ala Geet from Jab We Met. I thought ab bas hogaya, until these two shows came by.”

She also spoke about playing Chanchal again after a gap of two years. Calling it daunting, Maanvi shared that she was panicking a little before they went on floors. “I felt I had lost her voice and don’t remember her,” she said, adding that when they started reading and getting into calls, everything fell into place. “It all eventually comes back. It’s like coming home. I also have a little trick that I follow. I use the same perfume for the successive season, as it instantly takes you back to the same space.”

On a final note, Maanvi Gagroo spoke about the experience of working with the boys in Tripling and the girl gang in Four More Shots Please. “It’s so different and I realise it more as we start promotions. I was told we will start today in time as these boys (Sumeet and Amol) won’t take too long to get ready. On the other hand, 4MSP promotions are a lot about looks, photos, makeup and hair. However, I must add that I enjoy both experiences equally,” Maanvi concluded.

Tripling 3 will stream on ZEE5 and Four More Shots Please 3 will release on Amazon Prime Video.