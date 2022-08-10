Ma Anand Sheela says Wild Wild Country ‘backfired on them’, is unbothered by how the Netflix series portrayed her

August 10, 2022 9:56:08 am
The controversial Ma Anand Sheela, who became an overnight sensation after her appearance on the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country, has said that she was misrepresented in the series. In an appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, she said that she agreed to appear in the documentary because her father had urged her to speak her truth.
Sheela admitted, however, that she hasn’t yet seen the six-part series, which told the story of the spiritual guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh’s (more popularly known as Osho) efforts to create a utopic society in the US. Sheela worked as his right-hand woman, and was tried and convicted of attempted murder for her role in the 1884 Rajneeshee bioterror attack. After serving a portion of her sentence, she moved to Switzerland.
Asked about her portrayal on the show, Sheela said, “It backfired on them, let’s put it that way. Because the raw material they had used, that material talks for itself, our work, and our devotion to Bhagwan. They have bigger problems now, in their own country.”
Asked why she felt targeted, Sheela continued, “I haven’t seen it, so I can’t say. I was filmed for five days, from 9 till the evening… Whatever questions they asked me, I have given them answers to each and every question. They wanted to give me questions ahead of time, but I said, ‘No need, I know what I have lived, I know who Bhagwan is’. We did very concentrated work, after that, what they do is their problem and not mine.”
Subscriber Only Stories
While Wild Wild Country didn’t gloss over Sheela’s many controversies, another Netflix project — the hourlong documentary Searching for Sheela — portrayed her like a rock star.
Two rival film projects about Sheela were ‘announced’ — one starring Priyanka Chopra and directed by Barry Levinson, and another, a series starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Shakun Batra. Batra told the Indian Express earlier this year that his project is on the back-burner while he reassesses what to do next. Priyanka’s film was publicly denounced by Sheela herself.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida estate: Why now?
Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash
NIF fellowships for books on post-Independence India
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its ’emotional beats tactically’, Aamir Khan fails to impress
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora welcome baby boy: ‘We are filled with joy’
Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid for second time in three months
Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions
Musk sells nearly $7 billion in Tesla shares amid Twitter legal battle
Cyber-fraudsters offer Mumbai woman online sales job, dupe her of Rs 3.54 lakh
‘Be yourself because that is the most important thing’: Sara Ali Khan
Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna says women who ask for sex are doing ‘dhanda’, leaves internet aghast
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check result at icai.org