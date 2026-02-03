Lust Stories 3 first look: Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and more bring new tales of love and desire

Netflix’s International Emmy-nominated anthology series Lust Stories is returning with its third season. Acclaimed directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Vishal Bhardwaj and Shakun Batra will be directing four films in the anthology this time. On Tuesday, Netflix released the first look of the third season, starring Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

The official synopsis of Lust Stories 3 read, “Lust Stories 3 marks the return of the International Emmy–nominated anthology with four new chapters helmed by some of Indian cinema’s most distinctive voices. Through four bite-sized yet emotionally resonant films, the anthology once again explores lust, love, relationships, and repressed desire, offering fresh perspectives on intimacy, longing, and human connection in all their complexity.”