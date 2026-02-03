Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Lust Stories 3 first look: Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and more bring new tales of love and desire
Lust Stories 3 first look: Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Vishal Bhardwaj and Shakun Batra are coming with new stories of love and desire, starring Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.
Netflix’s International Emmy-nominated anthology series Lust Stories is returning with its third season. Acclaimed directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Vishal Bhardwaj and Shakun Batra will be directing four films in the anthology this time. On Tuesday, Netflix released the first look of the third season, starring Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.
The official synopsis of Lust Stories 3 read, “Lust Stories 3 marks the return of the International Emmy–nominated anthology with four new chapters helmed by some of Indian cinema’s most distinctive voices. Through four bite-sized yet emotionally resonant films, the anthology once again explores lust, love, relationships, and repressed desire, offering fresh perspectives on intimacy, longing, and human connection in all their complexity.”
According to Variety, while Vikramaditya Motwane’s film is fronted by Radhika Apte and Konkona Sen Sharma, Shakun Batra’s short film casts Ali Fazal opposite Radhika Madan. Kiran Rao has brought together Gurfateh Pirzada and newcomer Sana Thampi for her segment, while Aditi Rao Hydari takes the lead in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film.
Meanwhile, a statement released by the team of Lust Stories 3 read, “This new chapter of Lust Stories continues our desire to explore intimacy in all its contradictions, tender, uncomfortable, restrained, and deeply personal forms. Each film approaches human connection from a distinct point of view, reflecting how desire and relationships are shaped by context, silence, and vulnerability. Together, these stories expand the conversation around love and longing, offering audiences an honest and contemporary lens on what it means to connect.”
The writers of Lust Stories 3 are Kiran Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Shakun Batra, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, Utkarshini Vashishtha and Vishal Bhardwaj. The films have been produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and Ashi Dua. The release date has not been revealed yet.
The first part of Lust Stories released in 2018, while Lust Stories 2 premiered on Netflix in 2023.
