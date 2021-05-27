Lucifer Season 5 Part 2: Everything we know about the Netflix show

Netflix is all set to release part two of Lucifer’s fifth season. Besides Tom Ellis in the titular role, the show stars Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B Woodside, Dennis Haysbert, Rachel Harris, Kevin Alejandro and Scarlett Estevez.

Ahead of the release of part two of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, here’s everything you need to know about the final installment.

Synopsis

The official synopsis of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 reads, “In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.”

Cast

While Tom Ellis is Lucifer, Lauren German plays detective Chloe Decker. Dennis Haysbert will be seen as God. The show also stars DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez and Rachael Harris.

Release date – India

Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on May 28, 2021.

Release time – India

The show will begin streaming from 12:30 pm on Friday.

Story so far

Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2 will take off from the cliffhanger ending of the previous part. Lucifer’s father God has arrived on earth as his three sons – Lucifer, Michael and Amenadiel are in an altercation with a demon. In the meantime, Chloe got to know that she was made by God for Lucifer and that Amenadiel delivered the “gift” ensuring her birth.

Trailer of Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2

Photos and posters of Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2

What the stars have said about Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2

Talking about the brawl that Lucifer and his conniving brother Michael got into at the end of Season 5 – Part 1, Tom Ellis told Entertainment Weekly, “The dynamic that it brought to the show and the stuff that we got to do because Dad was there, I didn’t think we’d ever get to that level on this show.”

Co-showrunner Joe Henderson added, “So much of the show is Lucifer dealing with love, both his feelings of love towards himself and his feelings of love towards people around him, especially Chloe Decker. God coming down at quite possibly the worst possible moment, Lucifer on the precipice potentially saying those words, will create a spanner in the works of his arc, but ultimately, perhaps, be exactly what he needs to deal with the emotional issues he’s had in his life.”