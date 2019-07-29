Toggle Menu
Lucifer final season gets six-episode extensionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/lucifer-final-season-gets-six-episode-extension-5860276/

Lucifer final season gets six-episode extension

Lucifer follows the handsome and charming Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), and LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) as they solve crimes.

Lucifer final season Netflix
The fifth and final season of Lucifer will air on Netflix.

Netflix is planning to give Lucifer a special send-off as the streaming giant has given the fantasy crime series’ final fifth season a six episode extension.

According to Screenrant, the comic book adaptation previously had only 10 episodes in its final season and the extension will take the number to 16.

Lucifer follows the handsome and charming Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), and LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) as they solve crimes.

The show was picked by Netflix after Fox cancelled it following a three-season run.

The fourth season of Lucifer premiered on Netflix in May and it was renewed in June for a fifth and final season.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 James Wan to direct I Know What You Did Last Summer TV remake
2 Saif Ali Khan: Sacred Games Season 2 is more twisted
3 Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi gets a new release date