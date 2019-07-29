Lucifer final season gets six-episode extension

Netflix is planning to give Lucifer a special send-off as the streaming giant has given the fantasy crime series’ final fifth season a six episode extension.

Advertising

According to Screenrant, the comic book adaptation previously had only 10 episodes in its final season and the extension will take the number to 16.

Lucifer follows the handsome and charming Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), and LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) as they solve crimes.

The show was picked by Netflix after Fox cancelled it following a three-season run.

The fourth season of Lucifer premiered on Netflix in May and it was renewed in June for a fifth and final season.