Love Hostel: Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra starrer gets a release date

February 4, 2022 3:30:06 pm
Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra are coming together for a film titled Love Hostel. The movie will premiere on February 25 on ZEE5.
Set against rustic North India, Love Hostel is said to be a ‘tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money, principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed’.
The official synopsis reads, “Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol). The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending.”
View this post on Instagram
Talking about the film, director Shanker Raman said in a statement, “Love Hostel is at its core a “love on the run” film. It has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and crew.”
Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film also marks ZEE5 and Red Chilles Entertainment’s second collaboration after Bob Biswas.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-