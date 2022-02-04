Love Hostel: Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra starrer gets a release date

Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra are coming together for a film titled Love Hostel. The movie will premiere on February 25 on ZEE5.

Set against rustic North India, Love Hostel is said to be a ‘tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money, principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed’.

In Premium | Looop Lapeta movie review: Taapsee Pannu starrer takes much too long to warm up

The official synopsis reads, “Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol). The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

Talking about the film, director Shanker Raman said in a statement, “Love Hostel is at its core a “love on the run” film. It has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and crew.”

Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film also marks ZEE5 and Red Chilles Entertainment’s second collaboration after Bob Biswas.