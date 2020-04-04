Love Aaj Kal Porshu review: A complicated love story that makes you think

Love Aaj Kal Porshu is available on Amazon Prime Video and Hoichoi. Love Aaj Kal Porshu is available on Amazon Prime Video and Hoichoi.

Love Aaj Kal Porshu has a profound dialogue that goes like this – “The greatest love stories always remain incomplete.” You may agree or disagree with the statement, but you can’t deny that there is a slight truth to it. Director Pratim Gupta’s latest movie takes this very seriously.

Starring Arjun Chakraborty, Madhumita Sarkar, Paoli Dam and Anindita Bose in the lead roles, Love Aaj Kal Porshu is a Bengali romantic drama that can be explained as a cross between Groundhog Day, The Truman’s Show and Love Aaj Kal. It is very difficult to place the film in a particular genre as there are elements of romance, melodrama and at times sci-fi. But it doesn’t matter. At the heart of it, the film wants us to believe that love is the only constant in an evolving world.

The couple, played by Arjun and Madhumita, are constantly drawn to each other, and they can’t help but fall in love. They are seen in multiple avatars, and no matter how they meet, they fall in love. Because after all, “love is a connection of the soul”. While this is a truly romantic premise, problems arise due to multiple narratives. Do we really need three separate scenarios with the same set of actors to believe this? I also felt that there were too many twists.

Despite faults in the narrative, I really enjoyed the performances of the leads, especially Paoli Dam. The chemistry of the lovebirds is refreshing, honest, and it doesn’t feel inorganic. The dialogues are engaging, and for the most part, the movie is truly enjoyable.

Like the dialogue I mentioned in the beginning, the film’s ending is incomplete and open-ended. The explanation for it does seem logical, but as a viewer, I look for some closure which did not happen. But that’s okay because like Paoli Dam’s character mentions in the film, “Everything’s fair in love and entertainment”.

Love Aaj Kal Porshu is available on Amazon Prime Video and the Bengali OTT streaming service Hoichoi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd