New Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser brings back fan-favourite characters and an ominous threat. Watch

Prime Video on Wednesday debuted a new teaser for the upcoming event series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The teaser can be exclusively seen on Amazon Prime. The show will premiere on the streaming platform on September 2.

Based on JRR Tolkein’s The Lord of the Rings novels (and its appendices), the show is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit. Tolkien’s stories have previously been adapted for the big screen in two massively successful film trilogies. The Rings of Power is the first long-format adaptation of the sprawling fantasy books.

“The skies are strange,” Sadoc Burrows says ominously, as a comet races across the sky, and is observed by several of the show’s characters. It soars across the sweeping landscapes of middle-earth as we catch glimpses of Galadriel, Bronwyn, Prince Durin, Elrond, Arondir, a couple of Ents, and more. You can watch the full teaser here.

Prime famously bought the rights to the books for $250 million, with a $1 billion commitment to producing five seasons of the show. JD Payne and Patrick McKay serve as the showrunners, with episodes directed by JA Bayona, Wayne Yip and Charlotte Brändström. The eight-episode first season was filmed in New Zealand, which is where all previous live-action films set in the middle-earth were made, but production will shift base to the UK for season two.

The Rings of Power stars Robert Aramayo, Nazanin Boniadi, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark and others. The show will arrive on Prime Video on September 2, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.