Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta promises a riveting tale of terror and chaos with Rajat Kapoor

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the teaser for the upcoming series Lootere, featuring Rajat Kapoor. The show, directed by Jai Mehta, will release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Hansal Mehta captioned his post, “Proud to present this @jaihmehta directorial #Lootere. A tale of greed, survival, terror and chaos – #HotstarSpecials #Lootere, coming soon. Produced by @shaaileshrsingh.” The brief, yet intense teaser sees much gun violence, angst, and treachery, with Rajat Kapoor saying at the end, “Welcome to Somalia…” The teaser received much love from fans, who commented saying that they couldn’t wait to see what it was about and called it ‘jordaar’. One wrote, “Looks amazing…All the very best sir….” Another added, “Best wishes…eagerly waiting to get mesmerised with your direction.”

Apart from Lootere, Hansal Mehta will also direct a SonyLIV series based on RK Yadav’s book Mission R&AW. The show will trace the journey and exploits of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the first chief of India’s foreign intelligence agency R&AW. The series will also showcase intelligence operations that have shaped the geopolitics of the subcontinent. Hansal Mehta is also working on the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Scam 1992 titled Scam: 2003. The new season will tackle the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim Telgi.