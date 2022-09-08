scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta promises a riveting tale of terror and chaos with Rajat Kapoor

Lootere, directed by Jai Mehta, will release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

LootereLootere will stream on Disney Hotstar

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the teaser for the upcoming series Lootere, featuring Rajat Kapoor. The show, directed by Jai Mehta, will release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Hansal Mehta captioned his post, “Proud to present this @jaihmehta directorial #Lootere. A tale of greed, survival, terror and chaos – #HotstarSpecials #Lootere, coming soon. Produced by @shaaileshrsingh.” The brief, yet intense teaser sees much gun violence, angst, and treachery, with Rajat Kapoor saying at the end, “Welcome to Somalia…” The teaser received much love from fans, who commented saying that they couldn’t wait to see what it was about and called it ‘jordaar’. One wrote, “Looks amazing…All the very best sir….” Another added, “Best wishes…eagerly waiting to get mesmerised with your direction.”

Also Read |Hansal Mehta to direct SonyLIV series based on RAW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao

Apart from Lootere, Hansal Mehta  will also direct a SonyLIV series based on RK Yadav’s book Mission R&AW. The show will trace the journey and exploits of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the first chief of India’s foreign intelligence agency R&AW. The series will also showcase intelligence operations that have shaped the geopolitics of the subcontinent.  Hansal Mehta is also working on the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Scam 1992 titled Scam: 2003. The new season will tackle the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim Telgi.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 10:36:19 am
Next Story

Delhi: After Covid dip, eye donations and transplantations resurge at AIIMS

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match
Watch Video

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again
Follow Live Updates

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Echoes of Gehlot-Pilot feud in Rajasthan Youth Congress row

Echoes of Gehlot-Pilot feud in Rajasthan Youth Congress row

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

'Substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016: Former Disney CEO

'Substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016: Former Disney CEO

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium
Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'
Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shriya Saran daughter radha
Shriya Saran, and daughter Radha’s adorable photos from Europe
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement