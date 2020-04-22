Long gap made me miss acting, but helped choose projects wisely: Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker is currently seen on Neeraj Pandey’s spy thriller Special Ops. (Photo: Karan Tacker/Instagram) Karan Tacker is currently seen on Neeraj Pandey’s spy thriller Special Ops. (Photo: Karan Tacker/Instagram)

Karan Tacker returned to acting after almost seven years with Special Ops and he says the hiatus not only made him miss performing on screen but also helped him look for better prospects.

Karan starred on the popular TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai till 2013, post which he did guest appearances on several series and featured on various reality shows.

The actor is currently seen on Neeraj Pandey’s spy thriller Special Ops.

“The gap wasn’t tough as I was not away from the industry, it was just that I was not doing a daily soap. But I have missed acting. This break only gave me time to clear my head.

“To focus on new aspects, take up new things, read up projects and choose wisely. After carefully considering all of this, I took up ‘Special Ops’ as my webspace debut and fortunately it planned out well,” the actor told PTI.

Karan, 33, said he is overwhelmed with the response coming his way for the Hotstar Specials and had no apprehensions venturing into the digital space after a successful TV run.

Also read | Special Ops review: Kay Kay Menon shines in Hotstar web series

“OTT is the new generation’s hotspot. Many youngsters these days are only into watching web series and the format which it follows is very good. With TV what happens is that the shows you get you a huge fan following because your character stays with them for months or years and they see you daily on the small screen.

“But with web shows, in just 10 episodes your character leaves a lasting impact. This always thrilled me and that’s why I was excited to venture into the OTT space.”

Though the release of the show came almost on the heels of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor said his professional meetings regarding future projects were still on.

“The lockdown has given me a lot of time to think about the future and also to catch up with some hobbies. Professionally, the talks haven’t been impacted so much because most things have gone virtual. But it has given me ample time to read a few scripts and choose my next project,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.