London Files teaser: Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli series is all about ‘lies, secrets and redemption’

Voot Select on Friday released the trailer of its upcoming series London Files. The investigative thriller stars Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis among others.

In the series, Arjun Rampal plays Om Singh, a homicide detective. He takes on a missing girl’s case in a politically divided London city. Om’s investigation leads him to media mogul Amar Roy (Purab Kohli), who instantly becomes his prime suspect. While the detective tries to find the secrets behind this father-daughter case, we also get a hint of his dark past. As he gets involved in the case, a darker mystery comes to the fore threatening to expose his buried past.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram page, Arjun Rampal wrote, “Are you readyyyyyy….. Cause, This investigation is about to take a dark turn. Brace yourself as Detective Om Singh dives into a tunnel of secrets.”

The show brings together Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli after their 2016 film Rock On 2.

London Files is directed by Sachin Pathak. The six episode series will premiere on Voot Select on April 21.