scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 01, 2022
Must Read

London Files teaser: Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli series is all about ‘lies, secrets and redemption’

Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli's six episode series London Files will stream on Voot Select.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 1, 2022 8:23:45 pm
arjun rampal, london filesArjun Rampal plays a homicide detective in London Files.

Voot Select on Friday released the trailer of its upcoming series London Files. The investigative thriller stars Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis among others.

In the series, Arjun Rampal plays Om Singh, a homicide detective. He takes on a missing girl’s case in a politically divided London city. Om’s investigation leads him to media mogul Amar Roy (Purab Kohli), who instantly becomes his prime suspect. While the detective tries to find the secrets behind this father-daughter case, we also get a hint of his dark past. As he gets involved in the case, a darker mystery comes to the fore threatening to expose his buried past.

Also Read |Purab Kohli is ‘happy to be a part’ of The Matrix Resurrections: ‘It has not sunk in yet’

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram page, Arjun Rampal wrote, “Are you readyyyyyy….. Cause, This investigation is about to take a dark turn. Brace yourself as Detective Om Singh dives into a tunnel of secrets.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Arjun Rampal pens note as daughter Mahikaa turns 20: ‘Thank you for just being you’

The show brings together Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli after their 2016 film Rock On 2.

London Files is directed by Sachin Pathak. The six episode series will premiere on Voot Select on April 21.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Vijay Deverakonda, 14 celebrity photos
Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Vijay Deverakonda: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 01: Latest News

Advertisement