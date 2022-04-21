London Files review: Arjun Rampal series unravels after a promising start

A cop with a dark past is one of the oldest tropes in detective-crime thrillers. Arjun Rampal’s morose Om Singh is one of London’s finest, and is senior enough to be assigned choice cases. But there’s something weighing him down. A dead girl turns up, with a horribly mutilated face: is she the missing daughter of a man behind the anti-immigration bill that has so riled people who hope to find a home and dignity in the UK?

The six-episode ‘London Files’ sets up a brisk pace from the get-go. The rise of feeling against potential immigrants is a hot-button subject, and gives the series a sense of immediacy. Add to that a slew of characters who have more going on than they are willing to let on, plus an unusual setting, and you have the makings of an intriguing mystery.

The suspense is sustained for a bit. We get a series of flashback scenes in which we see happy families gathered to celebrate a birthday, and a school shoot-out which turns everything black. We see a media tycoon (Purab Kohli) being a passionate votary of a contentious piece of legislation. These are desis for whom London is home, with roots. And then we see a group struggling for those very same privileges, up against opposing elements in the government. But very soon, everything begins to unravel.

The introduction of a robed character (Gopal Datt) who holds magnetic sway over his flock of followers, yanks the series into a never-never-land. Seemingly profound lines are found scribbled on walls. Strange marks are seen on bodies. Believers find arms and storm public spaces. The way to make us believe in bizarre situations is to push for believability, but that crucial quotient goes missing.

London Files cast: Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Gopal Datt

London Files director: Sachin Pathak