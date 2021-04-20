scorecardresearch
LOL Hasse Toh Phasse: Sunil Grover, Kusha Kapila, Cyrus Broacha and others battle it out in this promising version of Bigg Boss. Watch

Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastav, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon are the participants, while both Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani act as hosts/judges of the show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2021 2:32:09 pm
lolLOL -- Hasse Toh Phasse will start streaming from April 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

The first trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming comedy reality show, LOL — Hasse Toh Phasse, is out. By the looks of it, LOL looks like a fun, less dramatic version of Bigg Boss, where a bunch of well-known comedians are locked together in a house. Anyone who even cracks a smile at someone else’s joke will be evicted.

The premise of the show is certainly interesting, kind of like a comedic version of the game children play called London Statue. LOL — Hasse Toh Phasse is hosted by actors Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi, both of whom have done a fair bit of comedic roles. Interestingly, the duo had even worked on the Munna Bhai films together.

The contestants of LOL are some of the most popular names in comedy. Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastav, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon are the participants, while both Arshad and Boman act as hosts/judges of the show.

Sunil Grover, who is known for his characters like Dr Mashoor Gulati and Runku Devi, opened up about his experience on the show in a statement and said, “As soon as I entered the house and discovered who else was in the battleground with me, I thought, ‘Phass Gaye!’ LOL– Hasse Toh Phasse was a one-of-a-kind challenge and experience. It is not just a show… It is a unique human experiment. Imagine being with 10 hilarious professional comedians, all with their A-game on, under one roof. And you can’t even smile! All I can say was, it was not easy, but I had an absolute blast, and so will viewers, when they watch it.”

LOL — Hasse Toh Phasse will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 30.

