Loki TV show lands Rick and Morty writer as showrunner

A series based on Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel character, Loki, has found a writer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the standalone series on the Avengers anti-hero will be written by Michael Waldron.

Waldron is best known for animated series Rick and Morty. His other credits include Good Game and Harmon Quest.

Apart from writing the series, which will premiere on Disney’s upcoming streaming video service, Disney+, Waldron will also serve as the show creator and executive producer.

In September, Disney hinted that it is developing standalone shows on popular Marvel comics characters Loki and Scarlet Witch for its new streaming video service.

The timeline of the show is not clear yet, but it will most likely be a prequel since the character died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. But since the god of mischief has been “dead” several times before materailising hale and hearty, this death, too, might not be final.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The show will reportedly follow Loki as the trickster and shape-shifter pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events.”

Loki is one of the most popular villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although he has often allied with the protagonists as well, including his foster brother Thor. His unpredictability and the genuine reason behind his anger and resentment towards the universe are two of the things that make him compelling.

