Loki TV series first look takes the God of Mischief to 1970s

The first image from Marvel Studios’ upcoming Loki TV series is out. The series, in which Tom Hiddleston will reprise the role of the fan-favourite character, is one of several shows in development for Disney’s forthcoming streaming service Disney+.

The image is blurred behind Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige who is in focus. But the God of Mischief’s frame is still visible. He is in on the street of a city and the word “Jaws” is visible behind him. The word almost certainly refers to the 1975 film that catapulted a young filmmaker Steven Spielberg to global fame.

The clothing of people around him and the (now) vintage vehicles confirm the mid-1970 setting. But the TV series will not be limited to a single setting. It has earlier been reported that the Loki TV series will hop across time and will take Loki to important historical moments “as an unlikely influencer on historical events.”

Michael Waldron serves as the writer of the show’s pilot and also an executive producer and showrunner.

Loki is only one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that are under production at Disney+. WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, What If…? and even a Hawkeye series is in development.

Unlike Marvel-Netflix shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones, these will be produced by Marvel Studios instead of being a joint production between Marvel Television and Netflix. The production values are thus expected to be much higher and the connection with the MCU films more concrete.