Loki trailer: Tom Hiddleston promises wildly entertaining ride as Marvel’s ‘God of Mischief’

The first trailer of the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios series Loki is out, and it looks like a complete blast. The two-minute promo gives us a delicious glimpse of the wild ride that awaits the audience.

Loki, the God of Mischief, is still the same — wild, charming and instinctual to the T. Owen Wilson’s character Mobious M Mobius needs Loki’s help in fixing time and realities. Despite taking his offer, Loki cannot help but demean the Time Variance Authority, stating that the entire infrastructure to maintain the flow of time is like ‘a circus’.

Much like its titular character, Loki looks smart and entertaining. There are the expected moments of pure comic relief in the video as well as some stunning visuals and tons of action and drama.

The Marvel Studios shared the first trailer of the Disney Plus series with a one-line synopsis that read, “Loki’s time has come. Watch the brand-new trailer for Loki, and start streaming the Marvel Studios Original Series June 11 on Disney+.”

After dominating movie screens for decades, Disney and Marvel are having the last laugh post their successful original OTT series like WandaVision and presently streaming, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Meanwhile, Loki features Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant in significant parts. It has been directed by Kate Herron with a script by Michael Waldron.

Loki will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 11.