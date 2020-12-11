Loki trailer: Tom Hiddleston is back to his troublemaking ways in this zany MCU TV series

Loki is expected to be released in May 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Disney+)

A trailer for the upcoming MCU TV series Loki is out. The series, which revolves around the titular trickster god and former supervillain, looks weird in an amazing way.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role of Loki in the series. Although Loki is dead after being choked by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, this series will follow the adventures of the Loki who escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Apparently, Loki has found himself on an unnamed planet and is taken prisoner by Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organisation which monitors the multiverse and prevents action that may lead to changes in the past and future. They also eliminate timelines too dangerous to exist.

“Glorious.” Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @LokiOfficial pic.twitter.com/3IeUTUhduM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Kevin Feige said while presenting the clip that it is a crime-thriller, and it certainly seems that way. Crime-thriller with a dash of Loki’s charm.

Overall, Loki looks uber-fun and a madcap delight. Michael Waldron, who has worked on Rick and Morty, can be relied on to handle weird stuff very well. And the presence of Owen Wilson, who is a disgruntled employee of TVA, just makes things all the more better.

We can expect lots of fun adventures and unexpected encounters, perhaps involving a few familiar faces as the trailer suggests.

Since this Loki is from the first Avengers movie, we wonder if this series will delve into the fact that Loki was basically a Nazi back then? And he considered the human race (and presumably all races other than his own) beneath himself?

Loki is expected to be released in May 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd