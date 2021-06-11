Loki: Time Variant Authority and Time-Keepers explained

The first episode of Marvel Studios’ third TV series to be released, Loki, premiered on Wednesday and it has officially introduced the multiverse to MCU, something Spider-Man: Far From Home and then WandaVision were expected to do.

The multiverse was touched upon in the show in the context of the Time Variance Authority or TVA, an organisation that has arrested Loki for interfering with what they refer to as the Sacred Timeline. In case you did not know, Loki’s escape after stealing the Tesseract was not, as per TVA, supposed to happen.

What is TVA? Let us explain.

TVA in Marvel Comics is, as mentioned above, an organisation that is beyond the scope of reality and works at the focal point of every timeline — it calls it ‘sacred timeline’. The employees of this vast institution, who are literally faceless in the lore, are basically clones from the original genetic stock so there won’t be dissenters.

Like in the show, TVA claims it monitors all reality, but in the comics that is not true. Kang the Conqueror, a character that will be essayed by Jonathan Majors, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has a conflict with the TVA over ‘temporal dominion.’

TVA is presumably run by a trio of entities, called Time-Keepers. The show makes their existence ambiguous as the TVA employees believe in them as one would believe in a deity. Loki, not much of a believer in anything, certainly has his doubts. But in the comics, they do really exist. Or did exist anyway.

Time-Keepers were created by He Who Remains, the first chairman of TVA, to replace Time-Twisters, who were said to be more flawed.

In the lore, Time-Keepers were quite protective of themselves and tried to kill Avengers, who they said were meddling with their affairs, and nexus beings like Scarlet Witch. Basically anybody with the strength to destroy them. They enlisted the help of Immortus (Nathaniel Richards) to do the job, but he instead allied himself with the Avengers. He was also the reason Wanda and Vision began a relationship.

Kang, with the help of Rick Jones, went on to destroy them as they were removing several realities to weaken humans and made sure they will go on existing for all eternity.

This is, of course, from the comics, and MCU is known for never adapting the source material panel by panel so expect something different and surprising in the show’s upcoming episodes.

Loki is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.