scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

Loki Season 2 leaked set photos hint at a possible connection with MCU’s Eternals. See pics, video

Starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead, Loki Season 2 will reportedly premiere sometime next year on Disney Plus.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 12:21:56 pm
lokiTom Hiddleston as Loki.

The principal photography of Loki Season 2 is already in works. Various set photos from the show have been doing the rounds of the internet. It’s also been hinted at that Loki Season 2 might be connected with Eternals in some form.

Fans have been posting images on social media which show Tom Hiddleston not wearing his signature TVA jersey from the show, instead he is donning a tuxedo, along with Owen Wilson’s character. The shoot has been taking place in the UK.

Another set of images from fan pages shows that the Loki Season 2 set might be constructed somewhere near London’s Noel Theatre. In the said images, we see various film posters put up on the wall, and one of them actually happens to feature Kingo, the character Kumail Nanjiani portrayed in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. Kumail’s character was seen as a Bollywood star in the feature.

Loki revolves around the misadventures of Tom Hiddleston’s antihero after the events of the Avengers: Endgame.

Also Read |Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton expecting their first baby

The show had received a largely positive response from audience as well as critics. The review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes had given it a 92 per cent rating, writing, “A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero — with a little help from Owen Wilson — in a series that’s as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself.”

Best of Express Premium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...Premium
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...Premium
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...
More Premium Stories >>

Loki Season 2 will reportedly premiere sometime next year on Disney Plus.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vijay Deverakonda, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan
Vijay Deverakonda, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement