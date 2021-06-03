Loki new video: Tom Hiddleston creates mayhem, says ‘this is not something Marvel has ever done’

Marvel Studios on Wednesday released a short behind-the-scenes clip featuring the cast of upcoming Disney Plus series Loki. And it looks like the team had a ton of fun making the adventure-ridden, adrenaline pumping show.

While Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston are seen cracking up on the sets of the highly-anticipated show, the audience is also treated to a bit of the shooting process, albeit in quick cuts. It would indeed be interesting to see Tom and Owen share screen space again, they had once starred together in the Woody Allen movie Midnight in Paris.

While Owen Wilson, who portrays Mobius on the series, is heard saying that they caused a lot of ‘mayhem.’ He also added that viewers should expect a show full of all kinds of twists and turns. Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston aka Loki himself stated that the series is going to be a mind-boggling, awe-inspiring ride.

“Since Loki is the God of Mischief, we have to do mischievous things…This is something that I don’t think Marvel has ever done. It is awe-inspiring,” Hiddleston said while speaking of the series. The actor has been essaying the role of the charming villain since a decade now, starting with the first Thor movie that released in 2011. Interestingly, Tom had auditioned for the role of Thor, which ended up going to Australian star Chris Hemsworth.

Loki has been helmed by Kate Herron. Apart from Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, the series also features Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku in significant parts.

Loki will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 9.