Loki new teaser: Tom Hiddleston is forced into another dimension to make amends, watch video

A new teaser for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series Loki is out. The short video sees Tom Hiddleston’s ‘God of Mischief’ being pushed into the world of ‘Time Variance Authority,’ where he will be given a chance to redeem himself for his one big crime — of messing up the real world’s timeline.

As it turns out, it is only Loki who can set the ‘clock back,’ literally.

Loki, at first, is disbelieving of the whole concept of Time Variance Authority. But his scoff soon turns into fear as he sees someone before him vanish into thin air for disobeying the rules of time.

The teaser has a bit of everything one could have hoped from the highly-anticipated series – from action, drama and comedy to stunning visuals of a different world.

After ruling over the celluloid, Marvel and Disney are taking over the digital space with their TV shows – from WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Solider to now Loki.

Also starring Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant, Loki will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 9.