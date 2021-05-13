scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Most read

Loki new poster reveals Tom Hiddleston-starrer MCU series’ major characters

Disney+ series MCU Loki centres around Tom Hiddleston's MCU supervillain of the same name, as he goes on brand new adventures elsewhere in the universe.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 12:38:48 pm
Loki, Loki series, Loki disney plus seriesLoki comes out in India on June 10. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

A new poster of the upcoming Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki is out. Loki, which comes out in less than a month, centres around Tom Hiddleston’s MCU supervillain of the same name, as he goes on brand new adventures elsewhere in the universe.

The poster reveals the major characters of the show. Apart from Loki, the poster features Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Lexus Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15.

The series‘ trailers have promised another new exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although Loki is dead after being choked by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, this series will follow the adventures of an alternate version of Loki who escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame when the Avengers went to retrieve it in the immediate aftermath of Battle of New York.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Loki is one of MCU’s most popular characters. He was an out-and-out Nazi in the original Avengers movie, but has since been rehabilitated as a harmless trickster and a fun, comedic character. Since he still had world-conquering designs when he escaped using the Space Stone, it is not clear which Loki we will get to see in the Disney+ series.

In the series, created by Michael Waldron, Loki finds himself on an unnamed planet and is taken prisoner by Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organisation which monitors the multiverse and prevents action that may lead to changes in the past and future. They also eliminate timelines too dangerous to exist.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Overall, Loki looks like a madcap delight. Michael Waldron, who has worked on Rick and Morty, can be relied on to handle weird stuff very well. And the presence of Owen Wilson, who is a disgruntled employee of TVA, just makes things even better.

Loki premieres on Disney+ Hotstar in India on June 9.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

From Nikki Tamboli’s beach vibes to Aaliyah Kashyap’s click with boyfriend: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x