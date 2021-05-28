Loki new clip: Tom Hiddleston’s supervillain is causing chaos in the multiverse

In India, Loki will stream on Disney+ Hotstar Premium from June 9. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

A new clip from the upcoming MCU TV series Loki is out. Titled Chaos, the 21-second clip shows the chaos that followed in the wake of Tom Hiddleston’s supervillain escaping with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

In the Disney+ show, created by Michael Waldron, the God of Mischief is apprehended by the Time Variance Authority (TVC), a mysterious multiversal, highly bureaucratic organisation that keeps a watch at the different timelines and even removes those that are, in their opinion, too dangerous to exist.

Loki also asserts that he is a “bit of both” when it comes to the question as to whether he is good or bad.

Owen Wilson plays one of TVC’s employees called Mobius M. Mobius, who has Loki under arrest and wants his help to restore order in the multiverse.

Kate Herron has directed all the six episodes.

Loki is one of MCU’s most-awaited TV shows as it has at its centre one of the the franchise’s most popular characters. Loki has long been one of the most acclaimed MCU villains and been more of an anti-hero than an out and out villain of late.

The official synopsis of Loki reads, ““Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.”

In India, Loki will stream on Disney+ Hotstar Premium from June 9.