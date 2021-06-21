Loki: Marvel Studios reveal first poster of Lady Loki in all her dangerous glory

The third episode of Loki will premiere on June 23 on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios has been super secretive about their latest series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. However, on Monday evening, the makers shared a poster of Lady Loki, offering yet another tantalising glimpse into what lies ahead for fans of Loki.

The poster sees Lady Loki with her golden horns and a black cape, as she was presented in the second episode of the show. The caption of the image read, “”This isn’t about you.” 💥 A new episode of Marvel Studios’ #Loki lands Wednesday on @DisneyPlus.”

“This isn’t about you.” 💥 A new episode of Marvel Studios’ #Loki lands Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/InELTW2k3E — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 21, 2021

Sadly, there has been no teaser yet for the third episode, which means the audience will have to wait until Wednesday to know more.

In the second episode of the show, we had seen the variant finally reveal itself as Lady Loki towards the climax. In the concluding portions, we saw Lady Loki, aka the dangerous variant, play with the Sacred Timeline as Loki followed her into a new dimension. So far, so good.

The critical reception to Loki has largely been positive with Indianexpress.com’s first impression of the show stating, “Both the episodes are absolute blast from start to finish. An emotional core is not what you would expect from a Loki TV show, but that is exactly what you get here.”

The third episode of Loki will stream from June 23 on Disney Plus Hotstar.