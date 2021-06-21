scorecardresearch
Monday, June 21, 2021
‘Loki is more powerful than all the Avengers’: New promo for MCU show intrigues fans, cast

Tom Hiddleston's fellow cast members, Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino, are talking about him in the new Loki promo, only to discover that the lines are just too appreciative.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2021 11:00:29 am
Loki streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Loki in MCU can be accused of many things, but humility is not one of them. In a new promo for the Disney+ show on the God of Mischief, Tom Hiddleston’s fellow cast members, Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino, are talking about him, only to discover that the lines are just too appreciative of the supervillain-turned-anti-hero.

Eventually, we find out that he himself wrote their lines.

The lines, quoted by Collider, read, “Just when you thought you’ve seen the last of the MCU’s most devilishly handsome and debonair character, Marvel’s unsung hero is back with his signature wit and charm you can’t live without. Get ready for Loki, a superior character, more powerful than all of the Avengers put together.”

Loki, created by Michael Waldron, continues the adventures of former Asgardian prince. This is the Loki who escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

He finds himself apprehended by the Time Variant Authority or TVA on charges of being a variant, the one who interferes with the what the TVA calls the Sacred Timeline.

By the episode 2, he has teamed up with the TVA to hunt down a particularly dangerous variant, who is later revealed to be his female counterpart. She has killed TVA soldiers, and is wreaking havoc with the Sacred Timeline.

The show also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Sasha Lane, among others.

Loki streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

