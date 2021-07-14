Loki episode 6, My Unorthodox Life, A Classic Horror Story: What to watch on July 14

July 14, 2021 8:24:25 am
From Marvel Studios series Loki’s highly-anticipated finale to yet another intriguing documentary from Netflix, here are the latest titles on streaming services.
|
Title
|
Platform
|
Language
|Loki finale
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
|A Classic Horror Story
|Netflix
|Italian
|My Unorthodox Life
|Netflix
|English
|Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia
|Netflix
|Spanish
|Heist
|Netflix
|English
|Ajob Premer Golpo
|ZEE5
|Bengali
|The Guide to the Perfect Family
|Netflix
|French
Loki finale: Disney Plus Hotstar
The exciting Marvel Studios series Loki is finally drawing its curtain today. What is beyond the Void? Who really created the Time Variance Authority? What is Ravonna hiding? The sixth episode of Loki will answer these questions and more.
A Classic Horror Story: Netflix
This is, as the name suggests, a classic story of suspense and survival. The Italian thriller’s synopsis reads, “In this gruesome suspense film, strangers travelling in southern Italy become stranded in the woods, where they must fight desperately to get out alive.”
My Unorthodox Life: Netflix
My Unorthodox Life is a bold new reality show on the professional and personal life of a Jewish fashion mogul and her family, who previously belonged to the ultra-orthodox Jewish community. This is bound to raise some eyebrows.
Private Network Who Killed Manuel Buendia: Netflix
In this Mexican documentary series, the makers invite the audience to take a deep dive into the nexus between drug trafficking and politics in Mexico. It also sheds light on the life of late Mexican journalist Manuel Buendia.
Heist: Netflix
This true-crime series explores how ordinary people manage to get away with extraordinary acts of crime. The synopsis of Heist reads, “Millions in stolen cash. Missing luxury bourbon. Watch ordinary people almost get away with these extraordinary heists in this true-crime series.”
Ajob Premer Golpo: ZEE5
This Bengali romantic drama revolves around a young man who falls for a much older woman.
The Guide to the Perfect Family: Netflix
This family drama has a little something for everyone. The film’s logline reads, “A couple in Québec deals with the pitfalls, pressure and high expectations of raising kids in a society obsessed with success and social media image.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-