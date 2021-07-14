Loki episode 6, My Unorthodox Life, A Classic Horror Story: What to watch on July 14

From Marvel Studios series Loki’s highly-anticipated finale to yet another intriguing documentary from Netflix, here are the latest titles on streaming services.

Title Platform Language Loki finale Disney Plus Hotstar English A Classic Horror Story Netflix Italian My Unorthodox Life Netflix English Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia Netflix Spanish Heist Netflix English Ajob Premer Golpo ZEE5 Bengali The Guide to the Perfect Family Netflix French

Loki finale: Disney Plus Hotstar

The exciting Marvel Studios series Loki is finally drawing its curtain today. What is beyond the Void? Who really created the Time Variance Authority? What is Ravonna hiding? The sixth episode of Loki will answer these questions and more.

A Classic Horror Story: Netflix

This is, as the name suggests, a classic story of suspense and survival. The Italian thriller’s synopsis reads, “In this gruesome suspense film, strangers travelling in southern Italy become stranded in the woods, where they must fight desperately to get out alive.”

My Unorthodox Life: Netflix

My Unorthodox Life is a bold new reality show on the professional and personal life of a Jewish fashion mogul and her family, who previously belonged to the ultra-orthodox Jewish community. This is bound to raise some eyebrows.

Private Network Who Killed Manuel Buendia: Netflix

In this Mexican documentary series, the makers invite the audience to take a deep dive into the nexus between drug trafficking and politics in Mexico. It also sheds light on the life of late Mexican journalist Manuel Buendia.

Heist: Netflix

This true-crime series explores how ordinary people manage to get away with extraordinary acts of crime. The synopsis of Heist reads, “Millions in stolen cash. Missing luxury bourbon. Watch ordinary people almost get away with these extraordinary heists in this true-crime series.”

Ajob Premer Golpo: ZEE5

This Bengali romantic drama revolves around a young man who falls for a much older woman.

The Guide to the Perfect Family: Netflix

This family drama has a little something for everyone. The film’s logline reads, “A couple in Québec deals with the pitfalls, pressure and high expectations of raising kids in a society obsessed with success and social media image.”