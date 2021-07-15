scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Loki episode 6’s Marvel intro montage leaves fans emotional

Ever since Loki season 1 finale released on Disney Plus Hotstar, the new Marvel intro montage has found many takers on the internet.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
Updated: July 15, 2021 8:34:35 pm
loki marvel new intro montageMarvel Studios' introduction montage in Loki Season 1's finale episode left fans emotional. (Photos: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios’ opening montage has changed several times over the years. And to everyone’s surprise, the Marvel Studios montage changed once again in Loki Season 1’s finale episode, which released on Wednesday. While the visuals remained the same, Marvel’s theme music was missing. Instead, iconic dialogues of various superheroes from earlier MCU films were added.

The intro featured audio snippets of lines spoken by characters like Sam Wilson, Hope van Dyne, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Hank Pym, Korg, Loki, Vision and others.

Also read |Loki Episode 6 recap: Tom Hiddleston show introduces new supervillain in cliffhanger finale

Check out the lines of Marvel superheroes that took fans by surprise:

Sam: Way to go, Tic Tac! Hope: That’s how you punch.

Ant-man: You haven’t heard of me. Let me put you on hold. Dance-off, bro.

Hank: I’ll show you ferocity.

Captain Marvel: Higher, further, faster, baby.

Loki: We have a Hulk.

Korg: We’re gonna jump on that spaceship and get out of here. Wanna come?

Vision: What is grief, if not love persevering?

There were, however, three striking dialogues that gave fans an emotional rush. These were Black Panther’s “Wakanda forever!”, Thor’s “A friend from work” and Steve Rogers’ famous dialogue “I can do this all day. Yeah, I know.”

Also read |Loki finale: Kang the Conqueror, multiversal war, and other key takeaways

The Marvel intro montage also featured a mash-up of speeches of real-life global personalities like Neil Armstrong, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Neil Armstrong, Nelson Mandela and Maya Angelou.

Taking Indian fans by surprise, Loki season 1 finale’s intro also included the song “Swag Saha Nahi Jaye” from Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018).

