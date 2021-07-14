Loki episode 6 recap: Tom Hiddleston show introduces a new supervillain in cliffhanger finale

The makers confirmed at the end of Loki finale, that a second season was on the cards. (Photo: Screengrab/Disney Plus Hotstar)

The multiverse has finally opened in Marvel Cinematic Universe, and things are not going to remain same with timelines getting messed up. The finale of Loki was as decisive as fans had expected, and its events are going to have a ripple effect on everything that lies ahead in the MCU.

Loki episode 5 ended with the two Variants defeating Alioth in The Void, and standing hand-in-hand as a single entity, at the helm of the Citadel. We knew that the fort-like structure at the End of Time belonged to the mastermind who runs the TVA. But who emerges out of it, was the trigger point of its finale.

**SPOILERS AHEAD**

Loki episode 6, also its finale, begins with the two Lokis crossing a portal that houses an asteroid with the Citadel at its centre. Once they enter, they are welcomed by Miss Minutes who congratulates them for completing their long journey. She offers them a deal to go back to their respective lives with everything they’ve longed for, or have lost in their lives.

She promises Loki a win in the Battle of New York, defeat of Thanos and throne of Asgard, with Infinity Gauntlet thrown in. Sylvie gets to lead a peaceful life around people she can trust and love. But, for this, the two need to let go of their plan to destroy the TVA and reveal its truth. After a moment of emotional rush, Loki and Sylvie decline, and proceed to meet the main man behind the Time Variance Authority.

Enter a new character in the MCU – ‘He Who Remains’, the brain behind the corrupt organisation, proving Sylvie’s claim that TVA is indeed not the real protector of time. He explains his origin and how, without his control, the Sacred Timeline would collapse and create the multiverse. This would lead to a clash between various evil versions of himself, who he was currently keeping at bay through TVA.

In the meantime, Mobius confronts Ravonna Renslayer for siding with the TVA, while she says she trusts the authority. She picks up some documents and flees the TVA using her TemPad. On the other hand, Hunter B-15 travels to the year when Ravonna was a school teacher to prove to her guards that TVA is indeed farce.

Back to The Void, He Who Remains says the two Lokis can rule over TVA as he’s impressed by their will, assuring that they’ll be reinserted on the Sacred Timeline, and can co-exist in the same world without disrupting anything.

“You know you can’t get to the end until you’ve been changed by the journey. This stuff, it needs to happen.”

While Loki trusts He Who Remains’ claims, Sylvie has her doubts. The two Variants get into a scuffle as Loki tries to convince Sylvie that he doesn’t want the throne, but her safety. He pleads to her to believe in him as the two share a moment of silent love and a kiss. But, Sylvie quickly uses the TemPad and sends Loki back to the TVA, picks up her dagger and digs it deep in He Who Remains’ heart.

Sylvie breaks down after killing He Who Remains, but we see the Sacred Timeline breaking into hundreds of pieces, creating havoc at the TVA. As Loki runs to Mobius and Hunter B-15 to tell them all that happened at the Citadel, the two refuse to recognise him, suggesting that the tampering of the main timeline has caused an adverse effect.

The episode ends with a pan shot from a confused and worried looking Loki to a big statue at the TVA, where the three Time Keepers stood earlier. Now, there’s just one statue – of He Who Remains, in the avatar of Kang the Conqueror, presumably the new super villain of Marvel’s Phase 4.

‘Loki will return in season 2’ – this shot in post-credit is already intriguing fans!