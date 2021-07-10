Loki episode 5, State of Seige Temple Attack, Chathur Mukhan: What to watch this weekend

Sit back, relax and give your brain some rest as the weekend is here. Switch on the device of your choice and stream some interesting web series and movies on OTT platforms.

This week there are some new additions to the content library of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5, and BookMyShow Stream. To save your time, we list all the new titles that have released this week.

Happy watching!

Title Platform Language Loki Episode 5 Disney Plus Hotstar English Monsters at Work Disney Plus Hotstar English The War Next-door Netflix Spanish Major Grom: Plague Doctor Netflix Russian Cat People Netflix English Dogs Season 2 Netflix English The Mire: ’97 Netflix Polish Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Netflix English Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime Netflix English Collar Bomb Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi State of Siege: Temple Attack ZEE5 Hindi Virgin River: Season 3 Netflix English Chathur Mukham ZEE5 Malayalam NOMIS BookMyShow Stream English Atypical: Season 4 Netflix English The Cook of Castamar Netflix English Biohackers: Season 2 Netflix English How I Became a Superhero Netflix French Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach Netflix Korean The Water Man Netflix English Last Summer Netflix English Luxe Listings Sydney S1 Amazon Prime Video English One For All BookMyShow Stream Spanish NOMIS BookMyShow Stream English Ali and Nino BookMyShow Stream English Wife of a Spy BookMyShow Stream Japanese Fahrenheit 11/9 BookMyShow Stream English Crrush ZEE5 Telugu Ladies & Gentlemen ZEE5 Bengali Thanda ZEE5 Bengali Contract ZEE5 Bengali Jodi Kintu Toubo ZEE5 Bengali

State of Siege Temple Attack: ZEE5

Akshaye Khanna in State of Siege: Temple Attack. Akshaye Khanna in State of Siege: Temple Attack.

The Akshaye Khanna led thriller is inspired by the 2002 terror attack on Gujarat’s Akshardham Temple. Helmed by Ken Ghosh, it also stars Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode and Samir Soni among others. The film is an intriguing watch with a good performance by the cast. Don’t just look for facts of the event from which the writers have taken inspiration.

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness: Netflix

Milla Jovovich as Alice in Resident Evil movies. (Photo: Milla Jovovich as Alice in Resident Evil movies. (Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness follows the lives of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield, two years after the events of the Resident Evil 4 game, which was first released in 2005. The two heroes fight against the zombies in two different corners of the world. The official synopsis of the series reads, “The landmark survival horror video game series Resident Evil has shipped over 110 million copies worldwide. Popular characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield appear in this CG serialized drama, the first in series history! Don’t miss this new epic entertainment on a scale more spectacular than ever before!” It has received a mixed response from critics with some praising the animation and action and others criticising the lack of character depth.

Collar Bomb: Disney Plus Hotstar

A celebrated cop Manoj Hesi, played by Jimmy Sheirgill, is forced to commit crimes as he is blackmailed by a suicide bomber who is threatening to blow up a school. Meanwhile, the secrets of his past also start to unravel. Written by Nikhil Nair and directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the crime thriller also stars Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles.

Loki Episode 5: Disney Plus Hotstar

A new Loki episode premieres every Wednesday on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Marvel Studios) A new Loki episode premieres every Wednesday on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios series Loki is inching closer to its finale. The pre-finale episode unwinds a bag of secrets, and much to the delight of fans, reveals a crucial spoiler about a key character’s death. A new Loki episode premieres every Wednesday on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Chathur Mukham: ZEE5

Chathur Mukham is jointly directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. (Photo: Manju Warrier/ Chathur Mukham is jointly directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. (Photo: Manju Warrier/ Facebook

The techno-horror film starring Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Niranjana Anoop, Babu Annur, Shyamaprasad and Rony David had its digital premiere on Friday. The film first released in the theaters in April but was pulled out of the cinema halls due to the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus. Helmed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film revolves around a woman who is dependent on technology and one day finds herself trapped in a virtual nightmare.