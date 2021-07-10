Loki episode 5, State of Seige Temple Attack, Chathur Mukhan: What to watch this weekend

July 10, 2021 8:45:04 am
Sit back, relax and give your brain some rest as the weekend is here. Switch on the device of your choice and stream some interesting web series and movies on OTT platforms.
This week there are some new additions to the content library of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5, and BookMyShow Stream. To save your time, we list all the new titles that have released this week.
Happy watching!
|
Title
|
Platform
|
Language
|Loki Episode 5
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
|Monsters at Work
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
|The War Next-door
|Netflix
|Spanish
|Major Grom: Plague Doctor
|Netflix
|Russian
|Cat People
|Netflix
|English
|Dogs Season 2
|Netflix
|English
|The Mire: ’97
|Netflix
|Polish
|Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
|Netflix
|English
|Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
|Netflix
|English
|Collar Bomb
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|Hindi
|State of Siege: Temple Attack
|ZEE5
|Hindi
|Virgin River: Season 3
|Netflix
|English
|Chathur Mukham
|ZEE5
|Malayalam
|NOMIS
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Atypical: Season 4
|Netflix
|English
|The Cook of Castamar
|Netflix
|English
|Biohackers: Season 2
|Netflix
|English
|How I Became a Superhero
|Netflix
|French
|Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
|Netflix
|Korean
|The Water Man
|Netflix
|English
|Last Summer
|Netflix
|English
|Luxe Listings Sydney S1
|Amazon Prime Video
|English
|One For All
|BookMyShow Stream
|Spanish
|NOMIS
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Ali and Nino
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Wife of a Spy
|BookMyShow Stream
|Japanese
|Fahrenheit 11/9
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Crrush
|ZEE5
|Telugu
|Ladies & Gentlemen
|ZEE5
|Bengali
|Thanda
|ZEE5
|Bengali
|Contract
|ZEE5
|Bengali
|Jodi Kintu Toubo
|ZEE5
|Bengali
State of Siege Temple Attack: ZEE5
The Akshaye Khanna led thriller is inspired by the 2002 terror attack on Gujarat’s Akshardham Temple. Helmed by Ken Ghosh, it also stars Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode and Samir Soni among others. The film is an intriguing watch with a good performance by the cast. Don’t just look for facts of the event from which the writers have taken inspiration.
Resident Evil Infinite Darkness: Netflix
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness follows the lives of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield, two years after the events of the Resident Evil 4 game, which was first released in 2005. The two heroes fight against the zombies in two different corners of the world. The official synopsis of the series reads, “The landmark survival horror video game series Resident Evil has shipped over 110 million copies worldwide. Popular characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield appear in this CG serialized drama, the first in series history! Don’t miss this new epic entertainment on a scale more spectacular than ever before!” It has received a mixed response from critics with some praising the animation and action and others criticising the lack of character depth.
Collar Bomb: Disney Plus Hotstar
A celebrated cop Manoj Hesi, played by Jimmy Sheirgill, is forced to commit crimes as he is blackmailed by a suicide bomber who is threatening to blow up a school. Meanwhile, the secrets of his past also start to unravel. Written by Nikhil Nair and directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the crime thriller also stars Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles.
Loki Episode 5: Disney Plus Hotstar
Marvel Studios series Loki is inching closer to its finale. The pre-finale episode unwinds a bag of secrets, and much to the delight of fans, reveals a crucial spoiler about a key character’s death. A new Loki episode premieres every Wednesday on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Chathur Mukham: ZEE5
The techno-horror film starring Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Niranjana Anoop, Babu Annur, Shyamaprasad and Rony David had its digital premiere on Friday. The film first released in the theaters in April but was pulled out of the cinema halls due to the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus. Helmed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film revolves around a woman who is dependent on technology and one day finds herself trapped in a virtual nightmare.
