Saturday, July 10, 2021
Loki episode 5, State of Seige Temple Attack, Chathur Mukhan: What to watch this weekend

Here's what you should be watching on OTT platforms this weekend.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
July 10, 2021 8:45:04 am
what to watch this weekendYour daily streaming fix.

Sit back, relax and give your brain some rest as the weekend is here. Switch on the device of your choice and stream some interesting web series and movies on OTT platforms.

This week there are some new additions to the content library of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5, and BookMyShow Stream. To save your time, we list all the new titles that have released this week.

Happy watching!

Title

Platform 

Language
Loki Episode 5 Disney Plus Hotstar English
Monsters at Work Disney Plus Hotstar English
The War Next-door Netflix Spanish
Major Grom: Plague Doctor Netflix Russian
Cat People Netflix English
Dogs Season 2 Netflix English
The Mire: ’97 Netflix Polish
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Netflix English
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime Netflix English
Collar Bomb Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi
State of Siege: Temple Attack ZEE5 Hindi
Virgin River: Season 3 Netflix English
Chathur Mukham ZEE5 Malayalam
NOMIS BookMyShow Stream English
Atypical: Season 4 Netflix English
The Cook of Castamar Netflix English
Biohackers: Season 2 Netflix English
How I Became a Superhero Netflix French
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach Netflix Korean
The Water Man Netflix English
Last Summer Netflix English
Luxe Listings Sydney S1 Amazon Prime Video English
One For All BookMyShow Stream Spanish
Ali and Nino BookMyShow Stream English
Wife of a Spy BookMyShow Stream Japanese
Fahrenheit 11/9 BookMyShow Stream English
Crrush ZEE5 Telugu
Ladies & Gentlemen ZEE5 Bengali
Thanda ZEE5 Bengali
Contract ZEE5 Bengali
Jodi Kintu Toubo ZEE5 Bengali

State of Siege Temple Attack: ZEE5

State of Siege: Temple Attack Akshaye Khanna in State of Siege: Temple Attack.

The Akshaye Khanna led thriller is inspired by the 2002 terror attack on Gujarat’s Akshardham Temple. Helmed by Ken Ghosh, it also stars Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode and Samir Soni among others. The film is an intriguing watch with a good performance by the cast. Don’t just look for facts of the event from which the writers have taken inspiration.

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness: Netflix

Resident Evil Milla Jovovich as Alice in Resident Evil movies. (Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness follows the lives of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield, two years after the events of the Resident Evil 4 game, which was first released in 2005. The two heroes fight against the zombies in two different corners of the world. The official synopsis of the series reads, “The landmark survival horror video game series Resident Evil has shipped over 110 million copies worldwide. Popular characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield appear in this CG serialized drama, the first in series history! Don’t miss this new epic entertainment on a scale more spectacular than ever before!” It has received a mixed response from critics with some praising the animation and action and others criticising the lack of character depth.

Also read |Resident Evil Infinite Darkness season 1 review roundup: Netflix’s video-game adaptation divides critics

Collar Bomb: Disney Plus Hotstar

A celebrated cop Manoj Hesi, played by Jimmy Sheirgill, is forced to commit crimes as he is blackmailed by a suicide bomber who is threatening to blow up a school. Meanwhile, the secrets of his past also start to unravel. Written by Nikhil Nair and directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the crime thriller also stars Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles.

Loki Episode 5: Disney Plus Hotstar

Loki, loki variants A new Loki episode premieres every Wednesday on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios series Loki is inching closer to its finale. The pre-finale episode unwinds a bag of secrets, and much to the delight of fans, reveals a crucial spoiler about a key character’s death. A new Loki episode premieres every Wednesday on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Also read |Loki episode 5: The Void, Thanos Copter, Frog Thor and other key takeaways

Chathur Mukham: ZEE5

Chathur Mukham Chathur Mukham is jointly directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. (Photo: Manju Warrier/Facebook)

The techno-horror film starring Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Niranjana Anoop, Babu Annur, Shyamaprasad and Rony David had its digital premiere on Friday. The film first released in the theaters in April but was pulled out of the cinema halls due to the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus. Helmed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film revolves around a woman who is dependent on technology and one day finds herself trapped in a virtual nightmare.

