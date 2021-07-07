Loki Episode 5, Monsters at Work, Major Grom Plague Doctor: What to watch on July 7

From Disney Plus Hotstar series Loki’s pre-finale episode to a spin-off of the Monsters Inc franchise, here’s today’s slate of titles for your streaming consideration.

Title Platform Language Loki Episode 5 Disney Plus Hotstar English Monsters at Work Disney Plus Hotstar English The War Next-door Netflix Spanish Major Grom: Plague Doctor Netflix Russian Cat People Netflix English Dogs Season 2 Netflix English The Mire: ’97 Netflix Polish

Loki Episode 5: Disney Plus Hotstar

Yes, we are inching closer to the finale of the Marvel Studios series Loki. The Tom Hiddleston show’s fourth episode unravelled a shocking secret and saw the death of an important character. What lies ahead for the God of Mischief?

Monsters at Work: Disney Plus Hotstar

If you loved Disney’s Monsters Inc universe, chances are that you will fall for its spin-off, featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Ben Feldman and others.

Major Grom Plague Doctor: Netflix

A Russian superhero movie about a detective and his partner taking on a masked vigilante? Sounds like a whole lot of fun. Released in May in Russia, the film has largely received positive reviews.

The Mire ’97: Netflix

This Polish drama has all the makings of an intriguing thriller. “The flood of the century unearths another body in Gronty forest and with it comes corruption, scams from the ’90s and long-hidden secrets from WWII,” reads the official logline.

Cat People: Netflix

If you are an animal lover or ‘a cat person’, then Cat People should be right up your alley. This is a docu-series on the unique but lovely bond that cat people share with their feline buddies.

Dogs Season 2: Netflix

Dogs is back with another season! The official synopsis for the show reads, “Their love for dogs — and their dogs’ love for them — becomes a lifeline for an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot’s caregiver and more.”

The War Next-door: Netflix

The official synopsis of the family dramedy reads, “After winning a house in a raffle, the humble but loving López family moves to a posh neighborhood, where the snobby Espinozas give them a cold welcome.”