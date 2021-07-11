Loki episode 5: Did you notice this Chris Hemsworth cameo?

It was Chris Hemsworth himself who voiced the Frog Thor's yell in Loki episode 5. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The fifth episode of Loki was arguably the show’s best yet. It has set up an exciting finale episode. Much of the episode took place at the Void, a wasteland of a place that is said to be end of time where Loki finds himself after being ‘pruned’ by Ravonna Renslayer.

There, he meets several of his variants, other Lokis from different timelines who have similarly been pruned. The Void was not just a place where pruned variants were sent to, it was also a refuse bin of objects that did not belong.

Out of these objects were Thanos Copter, a real thing in comics that the Mad Titan uses to move around, a Mjolnir, Yellowjacket helmet, and most interesting of all: Frog Thor or Throg.

Frog Thor, who actually exists in comics, is trying to escape his glass jar confines by jumping up and down. In comics, Thor was turned into the amphibian by Loki, and it appears in MCU that Thor has found his way into the Void somehow.

Turns out, it was Chris Hemsworth himself who voiced the Frog Thor’s yell.

The show’s director Kate Herron confirmed the same in an interview with For All Nerds, shared on their Twitter handle. She said, “Throg, obviously, getting him in. We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way. We recorded him for that. His voice going ‘Ahhh!’ That’s a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that.”

Loki’s finale will stream in India on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 14.