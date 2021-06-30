Loki Episode 4 recap: The truth about Time Keepers, and that crucial post-credits scene

The fourth episode of Marvel series Loki is out and it has further complicated the mystery of the Time Variance Authority. The mighty Time Keepers aren’t what they seem to be, and Loki and Sylvie are starting to look like the good guys. Also, don’t miss the post-credits scene in this one.

Here’s a recap of Loki Episode 4 (SPOILERS AHEAD)

This week, Loki opened with a flashback of a young Sylvie as she is playing with her toys in Asgard. Out of nowhere, Ravonna appears and takes her to the TVA for tampering with the sacred timeline. As she is about to be presented in front of a judge, Sylvie escapes using Ravonna’s TemPad.

Soon after this flashback, we hop back to Lamentis, where we last saw Loki and Sylvie trying to board the ark, as she talks about her troubled childhood. They are ready to embrace death at this inescapable planet and so, Sylvie tells Loki that her existence was a deviation from the sacred timeline which is why she was taken by the TVA as a child. Wherever she escaped to, she was in danger of getting caught until she found that the little pockets of apocalypses would cover her tracks and that’s where she grew up.

Mobius starts doubting the intentions of the TVA during the episode. (Photo: Marvel) Mobius starts doubting the intentions of the TVA during the episode. (Photo: Marvel)

As the two hold hands and talk about their life, it creates a nexus event. TVA traces them and brings them back to their headquarters.

At TVA, Loki meets Mobius again who sends him to a bad memory prison where he ends up getting slapped by Lady Sif, played by Jaimie Alexander, over and over again. During Loki’s interrogation, he tells Mobius that the TVA is lying to him. Mobius doesn’t believe him at first go but starts doubting everything around him. It is during one of these conversations that Loki almost confesses his feelings towards Sylvie, who is another version of Loki.

Hunter B-15 also has her doubts about the disappearance of Hunter C-20 and questions Sylvie about the same. During her time on Earth two episodes ago, she was also enchanted by Sylvie and saw flashes of her real-life memories. B-15 takes Sylvie out of the TVA and asks her to enchant her again so she can see her life before she became a TVA officer.

Hunter B-15 starts believing Sylvie’s version of her life outside of TVA. (Photo: Marvel) Hunter B-15 starts believing Sylvie’s version of her life outside of TVA. (Photo: Marvel)

Meanwhile, Mobius is starting to doubt the reality of TVA and wonders if he too, is a variant, and actually had a life at some point. He tricks Ravonna, takes her TemPad and sees the video of C-20 talking about her real-life memories and how she was silenced by Ravonna. Mobius gets together with Loki as they plan to set the record straight. When Ravonna confronts him, he admits that he knows the truth and she prunes him almost instantly. She also gives the orders to prune B-15. It seems like Owen Wilson’s Mobius is dead now.

Loki and Sylvie are then taken to meet the Time Keepers. A fight ensues that kills all the guards, leaving Loki and Sylvie as the last ones standing. As Sylvie attacks one of the time-keepers and beheads him, they find out that these are mindless androids and aren’t really the mythical creatures they were hyped up to be. And they wonder, who is in control after all.

Looks like Ravonna isn’t one of the good guys after all. (Photo: Marvel) Looks like Ravonna isn’t one of the good guys after all. (Photo: Marvel)

Out of nowhere, Ravonna gains consciousness and prunes Loki. It appears as if he is dead. Sylvie attacks her but does not prune her and insists that she tell her the truth about everything.

Post credit scene

In the post-credits scene, Loki wakes up and loudly wonders if he is dead yet. He has woken up in what looks like a post-apocalyptic New York City where he sees other Loki variants. These variants are played by Richard E. Grant (playing an older Loki), Jack Veal (playing a younger Loki) and Deobia Oparei (playing a Loki with Mjolnir). There’s also an alligator Loki here.

Loki is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.