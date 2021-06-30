scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Most Read

Loki Episode 4, Cold Case, Aanum Pennum: What to watch on June 30

From Prithviraj's Cold Case to the Loki episode 4, here's what you should be streaming today on OTT platforms.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi |
June 30, 2021 8:08:10 am
what to watchYour daily streaming fix. (Photos: Amazon Prime and Disney)

A fresh day calls for a fresh slate of titles. From a supernatural Malayalam thriller to Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary, here’s what you should be streaming today on OTT platforms.

Title

Platform 

Language
Cold Case Amazon Prime Video Malayalam
Loki Episode 4 Disney Plus Hotstar English
Aanum Pennum Amazon Prime Video Malayalam
America: The Motion Picture Netflix English
Prime Time Netflix Polish
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork Netflix English

Cold Case: Amazon Prime Video

Malayalam star Prithviraj’s latest film Cold Case promises to be a thoroughly engaging ride. Combining the tropes of a crime and horror movie, expect to be blown away by this new feature by Tanu Balak.

Loki Episode 4: Disney Plus Hotstar

The mid-season trailer for Loki had promised lots of action for Loki and Lady Loki, and probably some interesting revelations about the female Loki’s past and the future of MCU, if an interview of Tom Hiddleston is to be believed. Hope you are ready too!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Aanum Pennum: Amazon Prime Video

Anthologies are in vogue again. In this new Malayalam movie, the audience will get to see three stories directed by the talented trio of Venu, Aashiq Abu and Jay K. The stories centre around man-woman relationships, exploring different emotions with each. It stars Parvathy, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran and Asif Ali among others.

America The Motion Picture: Netflix

If you want to know a bit about the American Revolution against the Brits, and still want it to be a fun experience, look no further than this latest Netflix offering, which also happens to boast of a stellar voice cast, including Channing Tatum, Olivia Munn, Simon Pegg, Judy Greer among others.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Prime Time: Netflix

The official synopsis of the film reads, “On New Year’s Eve 1999, an armed man enters a TV studio during a broadcast, takes the host hostage and makes one demand: to give a message live on air.”

Sophie A Murder in West Cork: Netflix

We know Netflix is pretty decent at making true-crime documentaries. Their latest true-crime documentary Sophie A Murder in West Cork is set in rural Ireland. Its official logline reads, “A shocking murder in rural Ireland sets off an increasingly convoluted quest for justice that spans decades and cuts across national borders.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor khan malaika arora karisma kapoor amruta arora manish malhotra
Inside Manish Malhotra’s get-together with ‘the fabulous girls’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement