Loki Episode 4, Cold Case, Aanum Pennum: What to watch on June 30

A fresh day calls for a fresh slate of titles. From a supernatural Malayalam thriller to Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary, here’s what you should be streaming today on OTT platforms.

Title Platform Language Cold Case Amazon Prime Video Malayalam Loki Episode 4 Disney Plus Hotstar English Aanum Pennum Amazon Prime Video Malayalam America: The Motion Picture Netflix English Prime Time Netflix Polish Sophie: A Murder in West Cork Netflix English

Cold Case: Amazon Prime Video

Malayalam star Prithviraj’s latest film Cold Case promises to be a thoroughly engaging ride. Combining the tropes of a crime and horror movie, expect to be blown away by this new feature by Tanu Balak.

Loki Episode 4: Disney Plus Hotstar

The mid-season trailer for Loki had promised lots of action for Loki and Lady Loki, and probably some interesting revelations about the female Loki’s past and the future of MCU, if an interview of Tom Hiddleston is to be believed. Hope you are ready too!

Aanum Pennum: Amazon Prime Video

Anthologies are in vogue again. In this new Malayalam movie, the audience will get to see three stories directed by the talented trio of Venu, Aashiq Abu and Jay K. The stories centre around man-woman relationships, exploring different emotions with each. It stars Parvathy, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran and Asif Ali among others.

America The Motion Picture: Netflix

If you want to know a bit about the American Revolution against the Brits, and still want it to be a fun experience, look no further than this latest Netflix offering, which also happens to boast of a stellar voice cast, including Channing Tatum, Olivia Munn, Simon Pegg, Judy Greer among others.

Prime Time: Netflix

The official synopsis of the film reads, “On New Year’s Eve 1999, an armed man enters a TV studio during a broadcast, takes the host hostage and makes one demand: to give a message live on air.”

Sophie A Murder in West Cork: Netflix

We know Netflix is pretty decent at making true-crime documentaries. Their latest true-crime documentary Sophie A Murder in West Cork is set in rural Ireland. Its official logline reads, “A shocking murder in rural Ireland sets off an increasingly convoluted quest for justice that spans decades and cuts across national borders.”