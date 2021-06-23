Loki Episode 3, Too Hot to Handle Season 2, Batman The Long Halloween Part I: What to watch on June 23

It’s a new day, and we have some exciting new titles for you to watch. From the latest season of Netflix’s cringe reality show Too Hot to Handle to the dark, inventive dramedy In The Dark Season 3, here’s what you can stream today on OTT platforms.

Title Platform Language Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Netflix English Batman: The Long Halloween (Part I) BookMyShow Stream English Loki Episode 3 Disney Plus Hotstar English In the Dark Season 3 VootSelect English The House of Flowers: The Movie Netflix Spanish Murder by the Coast Netflix Spanish Good on Paper Netflix English

Loki Episode 3: Disney Plus Hotstar

After the big revelation of the dangerous variant as Lady Loki and Loki following her footsteps by jumping into another dimension, we will now get to see where Loki’s loyalty lies, and his real intentions behind helping the Time Variance Authority. Has he really changed for the better, or will the God of Mischief reveal yet another card from his bottomless bag of tricks?

Too Hot to Handle Season 2: Netflix

Remember this very cringe-inducing but fun American-British show about couples last year which nearly everyone knew about or binge-watched? Well, it is making a comeback. Yes, you read that right. Get ready to watch another group of gorgeous-looking people who participate in a reality show about companionship and sex.

Batman The Long Halloween (Part I): BookMyShow Stream

Get ready for some good ol’ comic-book style action and adventure with director Chris Palmer’s take on the iconic DC character. A ‘Holiday Killer’ is on the loose, and our caped crusader must do everything in his power to stop him from turning Gotham City upside down.

In the Dark Season 3: VootSelect

A clever TV series with a seemingly fresh premise, CW’s In the Dark is about a young blind woman who takes it upon herself to solve the mystery of her close friend’s death. Starring Perry Mattfeld in the lead role and created by Corrine Kingsbury, In the Dark is a binge-able show that takes a new route to your regular detective series.

The House of Flowers The Movie: Netflix

A dark Mexican comedy revolving around one family – De la Mora, The House of Flowers, which earlier made waves as a TV series, is now debuting as a full-fledged feature. The official synopsis of the film reads, “The De La Mora siblings concoct a mischievous plan to break into their old family home to retrieve a hidden treasure of significant importance.”

Murder by the Coast: Netflix

Everyone is obsessed with true crime documentaries. And Netflix is acknowledging that sentiment by bringing forth yet another intriguing docu about a murder of a teen girl in 1999. Her mother’s former partner is the prime suspect, but what really happened? A second victim reveals the truth.

Good on Paper: Netflix

Most things seem good in theory or on paper, as they say, until we meet the real deal. The actual thing, more often than not, turns out to be a falsity or a farce. However, stand-up comic Andrea Singer hopes the guy she has met — who is basically a prince charming — is actually all that he seems to be. But the truth seems to be something else altogether.