Loki episode 2: Three key takeaways

After a year devoid of anything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise has returned with a vengeance this year. Barely half the year has gone by, and we have in our midst the third TV show from Marvel Studios, Loki.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role of Loki in the series. Although Loki is dead after being choked by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, this series will follow the adventures of the Loki who escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

He has been taken prisoner by Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organisation that monitors the multiverse and prevents action that may lead to changes in the past and future. They also eliminate timelines too dangerous to exist.

The second episode of the show, titled The Variant, has Loki teaming up with the TVA (Time Variance Authority) to hunt down the other Loki variant.

Here are a few takeaways from the episode.

Apocalyptic events

Loki and Mobius in Pompeii in 79 AD. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Loki and Mobius in Pompeii in 79 AD. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Loki theorises to Mobius that the dangerous variant may be hiding near-apocalyptic events as their actions at that location cannot change the events of the timeline and hide them successfully from the TVA. This proves true when they visit Pompeii in 79 AD, where the volcanic eruption in Mount Vesuvius killed thousands. They find the variant using this method at Alabama in 2050, where there has been a hurricane, triggered by climate change.

Disparate Loki variants

We were treated to Lokis from different timelines when Mobius scrolls through the holograms showing how every Loki is a potential danger. While we presume they all are tricksters, they differ wildly in terms of appearance. One is not even human and looks more like a troll. This is not just a fun aside, but also a tease for the female Loki that appears later.

Lady Loki?

Sophia Di Martino as Loki. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Sophia Di Martino as Loki. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The dangerous Loki variant that the TVA has been hunting for was revealed to be wholly dissimilar to Hiddleston. It is a female Loki played by Sophia Di Martino. This was a great twist, but not unexpected for those who saw the actor clad in Loki’s clothes in the show’s set photos. In comics, Lady Loki was not a female Loki, but Lady Sif possessed by Loki. In the show, Martino’s Loki is a new character belonging to a different timeline.

