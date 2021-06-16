scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Loki Episode 2, Silver Skates, DC's Legends of Tomorrow: What to watch on June 16

A documentary on penguins to a Russian period romance, here's what you should be streaming on OTT platforms today.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi |
June 16, 2021 8:31:52 am
what to watchYour daily streaming fix. (Photos: Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar)

Another day, another round of streaming suggestions! Today, we have a documentary, a Russian period romance and the latest episode of MCU series Loki among others to soothe your craving for new content.

Release Date

Title

Platform 

Language
June 16 Penguin Town Netflix English
June 16 Loki Disney Plus Hotstar English
June 16 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Amazon Prime Video English
June 16 Silver Skates Netflix Russian, English

Loki Episode 2: Disney Plus Hotstar

Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki premiered last week on Disney Plus Hotstar, and fans are now eager to see more of MCU’s most charming villain and his escapades. In the first episode, we see Loki standing trial for crimes he has done against time. However, Owen Wilson’s Mobius has a tempting offer for the shape-shifter. Would he take up the challenge?

Silver Skates: Netflix

Silver Skates is a romantic drama set in the late nineteenth and early twentieth-century Russia. Said to be inspired by the ageless tale of Romeo and Juliet, Silver Skates’ story revolves around a skater boy who falls for an aristocrat’s daughter. Set in the wintry landscapes of St Petersburg, Silver Skates will have you rooting for the lead pair to succeed in their love story, even though all odds are stacked against them.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Amazon Prime Video

A spin-off of Arrow and The Flash, the sixth season of DC’s popular TV show Legends of Tomorrow is finally here. A part of the Arrowverse, it has been bankrolled by Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Entertainment. Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu serve as showrunners.

Penguin Town: Netflix

If you are into science and all things nature, this intriguing documentary about penguins should be right up your alley. The synopsis reads, “In a picturesque South African town, an eclectic group of endangered penguins flock together to find mates, raise families and mix with the locals.”

Happy watching!

