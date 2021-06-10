Loki episode 1: From infinity stones to the multiverse, here are five essential takeaways

The first episode of Loki has received positive reception from both audiences and critics. Titled “Glorious Purpose”, the premiere took the God of Mischief to Time Variance Authority (TVA) on the charge of interfering with the Sacred Timeline.

Here are our five takeaways from the hilarious, action-packed season premiere of Loki. Consider this a spoiler alert and return to this article once you have watched the first episode of the show.

1. What is TVA?

TVA, as explained earlier is an organisation in charge of monitoring the multiverse (more on that in the next point) for those entities who play with the rules set by the organisation, who basically do what they are not supposed to. Such entities are called time variants. Loki, a time variant, was not supposed to escape with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, and was meant to be taken to Asgard for his imprisonment.

2. Multiverse is officially in MCU

We expected Spider-Man: Far From Home and then WandaVision to introduce the multiverse to the MCU, but Loki is the first time we have seen evidence that it exists here. Loki, like any other character, has multiple versions of himself in different timelines, who possibly look different than him. We have long suspected that multiverse would be a nice, convenient way to include the X-Men and Fantastic Four to the MCU. It is going to be interesting to see how Kevin Feige and team handles the concept.

3. Infinite Infinity Stones?

Thanos spent his whole life and tonnes of resources to search for Infinity Stones. But at TVA’s office, many of them, including other versions of same stones, are just lying inside a drawer. Since there are infinite number of universes in the multiverse theory, there should be infinite number of Infinity Stones.

4. Loki’s guilt?

We have seen Loki look guilty before, but there was always a suspicion that he was faking it just to achieve his nefarious ends. But in the scene in which he witnesses, Ebenezer Scrooge style, what will happen if he continues along the same path, we were saw genuine guilt on his face, especially when he saw he will go on to cause the death of Frigga, his adoptive mother.

5. Who are Loki and Mobius M Mobius hunting?

Loki decided to team up with Mobius after he saw the consequences of his actions and where his cruel, callous behaviour will lead him to. Mobius told him he and others in the TVA are hunting a dangerous time variant, and that he is an alternate version of Loki. This has interesting implications. Does the other Loki look like him? What does that Loki want? Why is he killing TVA soldiers indiscriminately. Hopefully, we will find out in the next episode.