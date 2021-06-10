Loki Episode 1 answers a massive Avengers: Endgame mystery

With the latest Disney+ MCU series Loki, Marvel Studios has finally explained the reason why the Avengers’ Time Heist did not break the multiverse. And it is a very convincing reason, indeed.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos had decimated half the universe along with many Avengers. In Endgame, the remaining superheroes banded together to perform a Time Heist — to go back in different eras to acquire the Infinity Stones and undo what the Mad Titan had done.

Many fans wondered why these actions did not break the multiverse as according to butterfly effect, when applied here, small actions and changes can affect the timelines and cause chaos in the multiverse.

In Loki, we have been introduced to the Time Variance Authority, whose job is to monitor the tiny changes and apprehend ‘time variants’ in the timelines so the Sacred Timeline remains intact.

The show explained to Loki that while Avengers played with time to achieve their ends, everything they did was SUPPOSED to happen. And that includes Captain America going back in time to live an entire life with Peggy Carter, the love of his life. So they were meant to save the universe and restore the lives lost due to Thanos’ snap.

But Loki escaping with the Tesseract in Endgame was an anomaly, at least according to the TVA and thus Loki is a time variant and the Avengers are not. This does seem convenient and a ploy to explain what looked like a plot hole. Yet, the explanation does make sense.

Many had wondered if Captain America grew old with Peggy, how come did this not affect the ‘reality’ in which Peggy had married some other man and had two kids, including Sharon Carter.

