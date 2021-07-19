Loki director explains the MCU show’s explosive, divisive ending: Why did Mobius not recognise Loki?

The third Marvel Studios show to see the light of day, Loki, ended its inaugural season on Wednesday with a revelatory, explosive episode. The Tom Hiddleston-led series’ finale did not satisfy everybody and a few fans were morose that it didn’t neatly wrap up the plot threads and instead ended with a cliffhanger.

While Loki and Sylvie succeeded in entering the Citadel at the End of Time, they were met with Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains, who told them that the TVA was a necessary evil that kept the multiverse from descending into a full-blown war. He offered Loki and Sylvie his job. He claimed he had built the organisation because that was the only way to keep his evil variants in check.

Loki was in favour of listening to him and discussing the issue, while Sylvie just wanted to kill He Who Remains. Eventually she sent Loki back to TVA and killed the lord of Citadel at the End of Time. But Loki found that Mobius and Hunter B-15 did not remember him. So due to the multiversal tumult, even the TVA is affected?

The show’s director Kate Herron explained to The Hollywood Reporter, “So the way I see it in my head is that the TVA exists outside of space and time, but reality and everything as we understood it has completely changed in the last few minutes. With the multiverse branching, how do we know the TVA still exists in that way? We don’t know, and I suppose that’s a big question that will be answered as the show goes on.”

She added, “But in my head, the intention is that Sylvie thinks she’s sending him back to the TVA, but because of the way time and branches are crossing each other outside the window, Loki has unfortunately been sent back somewhere very different. So reality has shifted just by the nature of what He Who Remains said, and the idea is that he’s in this alternate TVA now.”

While this does clear things a bit, we will have to wait and see what happens next in the second season of Loki. It is the first every Marvel Studios show to get a second season, and the higher-ups at the studio must have a solid reason for that.