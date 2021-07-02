Loki creator explains that surprising romance: ‘It felt right in a series about self-love’

The latest episode of Loki showed an unusually tender side of Tom Hiddleston, something we have not seen in MCU before but suspected it existed.

The fourth episode of the Disney+ show, titled The Nexus Event, had Mobius M Mobius, Owen Wilson’s character in the series, figuring out that Loki is in love with Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, his variant from another timeline. Mobius, like the audiences, was shocked that the God of Mischief was capable of genuine affection.

Head writer and creator Michael Waldron told Marvel.com, “That was one of the cruxes of my pitch [for the series], that there was going to be a love story. We went back and forth for a little bit about, like do we really want to have this guy fall in love with another version of himself? Is that too crazy? ”

He added that in a series that was about “self-love, self-reflection, and forgiving yourself”, it felt “right”.

Towards the end of the show, Loki was on the verge of admitting his feelings to Sylvie when he was ‘pruned’ by Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer. This seemed like a tragic, premature end to their relationship until the post-credits scene revealed that pruning does not kill the variants, just sends them somewhere else.

We, of course, do not know yet if Sylvie returns Loki’s affections.

Loki streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.