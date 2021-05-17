Loki clip: Make way for Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius

A new promotional clip from the upcoming Disney+ series Loki is here. The clip, clocking a little over a minute, is likely about the first meeting between Tom Hiddleston’s supervillain and Owen Wilson’s character Mobius M. Mobius.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role of Loki in the series. Although Loki is dead after being choked by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, this series will follow the adventures of the alternate Loki who escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Wilson’s Mobius is a member of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organisation which monitors the multiverse and prevents action that may lead to changes in the past and future. They also eliminate timelines too dangerous to exist. Apparently, Loki has found himself on an unnamed planet and is taken prisoner by TVA.

We see them talking in a lift where in place of the names of floors, there are alphabetical codes. Clearly Loki is being whisked away to a prison. Mobius says he is taking him someplace to talk. Loki responds, “Well, I don’t like to talk.”

“But you do like to lie, which you just did. Because we both know, you love to talk,” Mobius responds. Loki goes on to ask Mobius how it is that possible that three space lizards are in charge of the fate of trillions of living beings across the multiverse.

The clip promises a funny, zany addition to the MCU in the vein of Thor: Ragnarok. Loki director Kate Herron has earlier revealed that the series is inspired by, among other stuff, Teletubbies. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she refused explanation further and said the viewers will have to see the series to find out.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku play Ravonna Lexus Renslayer and Hunter B-15 in Loki.

Loki will premiere on June 9.