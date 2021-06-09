Loki, Awake, Tragic Jungle: What to watch on June 9

Theatres are still not operational in India, and therefore we have to rely solely on streaming platforms until things become normal. From Marvel Studios’ new web series Loki to the science-fiction drama Awake, here are titles you should check out today.

Release Date Title Platform Language June 9 Loki Disney Plus Hotstar English June 9 Awake Netflix English June 9 Fresh, Fried and Crispy Netflix English June 9 Tragic Jungle Netflix Spanish

Loki: Disney Plus Hotstar

Tom Hiddleston is back as MCU’s most charming villain, Loki. But this time, Loki has new plans to wreak havoc. Lot of time-travelling and some space sighting is also involved. So, fasten your seat belts as the shape-shifter promises to take fans for the ride of a lifetime. It will also be fascinating to watch Loki back in action primarily because we know that he died in Avengers: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos.

The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Awake: Netflix

As we fight an apocalyptic-like battle with an unseen enemy in the form of Covid-19, it seems perhaps fitting to churn out yet another doomsday movie with some glimmer of hope. Awake features Jane: The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez as a soldier who struggles to keep her family from harm’s way after a ‘global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep’.

Fresh, Fried and Crispy: Netflix

Yes, a lot of fried food is bad for you, but it is also so delicious. Therefore, it totally makes sense to have a food show based on just fried cuisines. In this new Netflix series, US critic Daym Drops checks in all of America’s best fried food joints to serve us some mouth-watering visuals.

Tragic Jungle: Netflix

The official synopsis of this Spanish-language drama reads, “To escape an arranged marriage, a woman flees into the depths of the Mayan jungle, where untamed nature merges the human with the supernatural.”