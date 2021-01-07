scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Locked Down trailer: Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor plan a heist during quarantine

Locked Down stars Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple dealing with marital issues during lockdown.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 7, 2021 5:00:02 pm
Locked Down, Locked Down trailerLocked Down will release on HBO Max on January 14. (Photo: HBO Max/YouTube)

A trailer for HBO Max’s Locked Down is out. The Doug Liman film, set during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, stars Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple dealing with marital issues.

Linda and Paxton have almost decided to separate when the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown hits, and they are, well, locked down inside their home. One thing leads to another, and they find themselves planning a jewellery heist.

The film looks not just extremely entertaining, but also relatable in so many ways. Even the humour in the film seems to have been ripped off from what almost all of us have gone through in much of 2020.

The concept, despite the similarity to our lives, feels fresh.

The official synopsis reads, “Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.”

Locked Down will release on HBO Max on January 14. Since the service is not available in India, there is for now no way to watch it here.

