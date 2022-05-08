Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui answers fan questions: On participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, his girlfriend and more

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui answers a few fan questions, revealing about his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, his secret relationship and more.

On Saturday, Munawar Faruqui was announced as the winner of Lock Upp. Apart from getting the highest vote, the standup comedian was also given approval by host Kangana Ranaut. Announcing him as the most ‘badass’ and ‘real’ in the game, she also called Munawar ‘his own hero’. While it’s not even 24 hours since he won the popular OTT show, there’s already news of him participating in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Excited fans have been wanting to know the reality around the buzz. Hence, after he was announced as the winner, indianexpress.com threw some fan questions at him, including the news of his participation in KKK12. Answering the question, he said, “Pata nahi team ne bahar kya khichdi pakayi hai (I don’t know what the team has been up to outside). I really have no details. I think you will get to know about it before me,” he said with a smile. Well rightly said, sources have indeed confirmed with us that the comedian will be seen fighting his fears in the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure reality show.

Given he got so much love from fans for Lock Upp, they further wanted to know whether Munawar would like to watch the reality show to revisit his journey. “Of course, I missed watching India’s number one show since I was locked inside. Now I will definitely binge-watch it.”

While many couldn’t help but notice the closeness between him and Anjali Arora, he has time and again spoken about having a partner in real life. Referring to her with the nickname Bubby, Munawar had mentioned he’d reveal her identity after Lock Upp ends. On asked when he plans to do it, he laughed to share, “Abhi show khatam kahan hua. Ghar bhi jaane nahi diya (The show hasn’t ended yet. I am yet to even go home).”

Lastly, fans wanted to know who will Munawar stay in touch with and who would he like to forget from his co-inmates. He replied, “Kisi ko bhul nahi sakte (No one can be forgotten). I will remember everyone, and will stay in touch with anyone who wants to stay connected.”

Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy, a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a car. Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively.